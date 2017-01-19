Queen Creek has sandbags available in case of strong storms

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather briefing for Jan. 19-21. Two strong storm systems are expected to impact the area with heavy rainfall. Travel should be avoided during heavy rainfall, when possible, according to a press release. If travel is unavoidable, the town of Queen Creek advises residents to not drive through flooded roadways or go around barricades.
In anticipation of the rain that is predicted throughout the weekend, sandbags are available at both Queen Creek fire stations. Residents are reminded to bring his or her own shovel and only fill the bags half-full.
Fire Station 1: 22407 S. Ellsworth Road
Fire Station 2: 24787 S. Sossaman Road
Making a sandbag barrier
Sandbags can be useful in redirecting storm water and debris flows away from your home. In order to ensure that sandbags are properly filled and maintained, the town offers the following guidance:
- Fill sandbags one-half full. Use sand if readily available, otherwise use soil.
- Fold the top of sandbag down and rest the bag on the fold. Take care in stacking the sandbags.
- Limit placement to three layers unless a building is used as a backing or sandbags are placed in a pyramid.
- Tamp each sandbag into place, completing each layer before you begin a new layer. Clear a path between buildings for debris flow.
- Lay a plastic sheet in between the building and the bags to control the flow and prevent water from seeping into sliding glass doors.
What to expect
There are limits to what sandbags can do, so remember:
- Sandbags will not seal out water.
- Sandbags deteriorate when exposed to continued wetting and drying for several months.
- If bags are placed too early, they may not be effective when needed.
- Sandbags are for small water flow protection—up to 2 feet.
For more safety information, visit the National Weather Service Phoenix Office. For additional information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org.