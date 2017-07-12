Queen Creek science teacher completes space camp for educators

Ask Anna LeBaron what she did on her summer vacation and she’ll respond with one of the more rewarding adventures of her life.
The Queen Creek science teacher “crashed-landed” a helicopter in water, built a rocket and walked on Mars, all during the same week.
Ms. LeBaron, who teaches at Payne Junior High, 7655 S. Higley Road, was one of more than 200 middle school teachers from 33 countries and 45 U.S. states to participate in the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy held last month at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The rocket center is the official NASA Visitor Information Center for the Marshall Space Flight Center, according to the website www.visitnasa.com.
Joining Ms. LeBaron in her out-of-this-world experience June 14-20 were four other Phoenix-area teachers. They included Monet May, a science teacher from Eduprize Queen Creek. Her experience will be featured in the July 19 issue of the Queen Creek Independent.
About the academy
The space academy is a partnership of Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company’s corporate citizenship initiative, and the rocket center. They created the award-winning scholarship program in 2004. Its mission, according to a press release, is to re-ignite middle school teachers’ passion for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.
During the all-expenses-paid program, educators participated in a variety of activities including 45 hours of classroom, laboratory and field-training.
Simulated astronaut training exercises, high-performance jet simulations, scenario-based space missions and flying programs were included in the program.
Wanted to attend
Ms. LeBaron, 47, said she has loved and been intrigued by space and its associated technologies most of her life. She recalled as a sixth-grader watching the first space shuttle launch. Seeing a space shuttle on display on her arrival at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center set the awe-filled tone of the remainder of her week, Ms. LeBaron said.
She heard about the program from two colleagues — Nikki Derryberry and Eric Nedow — who had attended the academy when they were teaching at Payne. When the school principal, Paul Bollard, brought up the topic at a faculty meeting last year, Ms. LeBaron said she thought to herself, “yes, I’m doing that.”
Payne Principal Paul Bollard said Ms. LeBaron continues a tradition of Payne science teachers giving of their summer to grow professionally.
“Mrs. LeBaron is dedicated to providing her students rigorous learning opportunities. Her participation in the Honeywell space camp program is yet another example of her dedication to her profession. The hands-on training she received will help prepare her students for high school and beyond,” Principal Bollard said in an e-mail to the Queen Creek Independent.
Ms. LeBaron filled out the online application in October and anxiously awaited the news whether she had been accepted.
Staff members from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center use a rigorous rubric when selecting its participants from the thousands of applicants, Kerry Kennedy, Honeywell’s director of global corporate social responsibility, said during a phone interview.
“They are looking for teachers who are very interested in STEM education. They look at what the teachers are currently doing and what they would like to do going forward, what kinds of inspirational efforts they could achieve. If they had new, innovative ways of coding, what would they do with that?,” Ms. Kennedy said.
About 2,000 applications are received each year, Emma Johnson, a member of Honeywell Educators at Space Academy’s media relations team, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
The rocket center staff rates and ranks the educators, who teach fourth through eighth grades, she said, on their way to selecting the lucky 200 or so who will get to attend what Ms. Kennedy called “the best professional development program on the planet.”
Ms. LeBaron was elated in January to receive the e-mail welcoming her into the program.
“I thought, I’m so excited to be going on this trip and I thought about all the information I’m going to bring back to my students,” Ms. LeBaron said.
Waiting for the academy to start seemed to take forever, she said.
“I was excited and looking forward to it for sure. I would look at the date on a Post-It note. Every deadline I’d fill out the paperwork. I was ready to go,” the science teacher said.
Treated like royalty
The Honeywell educators were treated like royalty, Ms. LeBaron said. They were housed at the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus, where each had his or her own sleeping room and shared a bath with one person.
The respect shown to the educators reflects the high regard in which Honeywell and the rocket center view them, Pat Ammons, director of communications for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, said during a phone interview.
“It’s a very competitive program. When you’re selected, you know up front that you got picked for something special,” Ms. Ammons said. “The educators program has extraordinary reach. (Honeywell) completely funds the project that accepts teachers from around the world. Not only do they come here and learn really hands-on information, but they are also very much involved with each other. They develop relationships and they share ideas from their different cultures. I’ve heard from some teachers that the experience changed the way they thought about teaching.”
Ms. LeBaron called her interaction with other teachers “unexpectedly awesome.”
“It was interesting to hear what life as a teacher is like in other countries,” she said. “I was not expecting to meet teachers from around the world and now I have connections with teachers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Dubai, Canada and many other states. The night before our last night our team, (named) Zarya, met together in one of the dorms for a popcorn party. Some teachers had brought small gifts from their area to share. Throughout the week we had bonded so this down time together was special and fun. The very last night, after our graduation ceremony, a celebration dinner was served under the Saturn V rocket in the museum complete with a live band and dancing. It was a blast.”
Hands-on experience
The teachers’ non-stop schedule of activities kept them busy from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, yet the time “flew by,” Ms. LeBaron said.
“We never even watched the clock, we were so busy having so much fun,” she said.
Among the devices they operated were the 1/6-gravity chair, which simulates the experience of walking on the moon; the multi-access trainer, which recreates the dramatic sensation of being aboard a tumbling aircraft; and riding a zip line, according to the academy website: https://educators.honeywell.com/your-mission.
Participants also hung from a parachute harness during a water-landing simulation, such as that of a helicopter crash, she said.
All simulators are patterned after actual simulators used for training NASA astronauts, according to the academy website.
“Some people thought they would get sick on the multi-access chair. I thought it was awesome and exciting,” Ms. LeBaron said.
She also had the opportunity to simulate an extra-vehicular activity, or EVA, space mission on Mars, she said.
Participants wore a space suit and were seated in a mobile chair to simulate their weight on the Red Planet, whose gravity is about one-third of that of Earth, she said.
Attempting to move in the cumbersome space suit and chair combo helped her relate to her students’ experiences in the classroom, she said.
“It was very uncomfortable,” Ms. LeBaron said. “It put me in my students’ shoes, working with people who are very knowledgeable and realizing your strengths and weaknesses. It was fun to work together, but you realize it can also be intimidating.”
She also was tasked with leading the mission control center and helping to direct astronauts on an endangered space ship in outer space.
“I was the only one who could communicate with the people in the space capsule. The simulation throws a wrench into the flight plan and I had to communicate the solutions, all within a time limit,” Ms. LeBaron said. “It was fake, but it all seemed very real and new. It simulated the stress and pressure the people are under. It gave me a big appreciation for the missions.”
Ms. LeBaron said she was also honored to hear from actual astronauts and space center pioneers.
Guest speakers included Ed Buckbee, the space academy founder who worked in the manned-space program for more than four decades; former NASA engineer Homer Hickam; and retired astronaut Clayton Anderson.
“Clayton Anderson talked about grading on the bell curve. He challenged us to find the kids on the left side of the bell curve and teach them,” she said. “He was so humble.”
Sharing with students
Participants received lesson plans with which they can incorporate the science information they acquired into their class curriculum.
Ms. LeBaron said she has not been asked to present the information at a Payne assembly, but would be happy to.
She said she definitely will share the information with her fellow science teachers.
One lesson she plans to share with her students was inspired by comments Mr. Buckbee said during his presentation, she said.
He spoke about legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who in his early days with the space program went to the launch pad prior to a mission and found a technician working.
“Buzz asked him what he was doing. He responded by asking Buzz if he knew how every part on the rocket worked. Buzz told him that he only knew how to do his part, which was to fly the thing. The technician then told Buzz he also did not know how every part on the rocket worked, but that he was there to make sure his part would work properly. In life, whether working in a team, a family, or a classroom, we each have our own important role to play.” Ms. LeBaron said. “As a teacher, I have a role to play in my students’ education.
“Another big takeaway from the week for us educators was to ‘keep the dream alive’ and inspire our students to explore space,” she said. “We are teaching the generation that will walk on Mars.”
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.