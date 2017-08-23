Queen Creek seeking vendors for Trunk or Treat

Vendor applications are being accepted for the town of Queen Creek’s annual Trunk or Treat holiday event.
Trunk or Treat will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Town Center, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, north of Ocotillo Road. It provides a safe environment for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun in a festival atmosphere.
Children trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on Trunk or Treat Street to get their bag filled with goodies, among a long list of family-friendly activities.
Businesses and organizations are invited to participate by hosting a vendor booth. Vendor fees vary from $75 to $125 based on booth type.
All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet in size. Vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment.
Information regarding vendor fees and applications are available online at queencreek.org. The application deadline for Trunk or Treat vendors is Sept. 14.
The annual Queen Creek Founders’ Day celebration will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
Vendor registration for that event closed Aug. 17. However, businesses may contact Queen Creek Recreation Coordinator for Special Events Erica Perez to inquire if late registration is being accepted.
Ms. Perez’s phone number is 480-358-3719. Her e-mail address is Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.