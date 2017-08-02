Queen Creek seeks resident input on stormwater management plan

The town of Queen Creek is in the process of developing a new stormwater management plan as part of a permitting process required by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
A public meeting to share information about the SWMP and solicit community input will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the Founders Room at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Information about the SWMP and a public input form are available on the town’s website at queencreek.org/Stormwater.
The SWMP will identify ways to protect local water resources by focusing on pollution prevention efforts within six federally required elements, also known as Minimum Control Measures, according to a press release. They are:
- Public education and outreach
- Public involvement and participation
- Illicit discharge detection and elimination
- Construction activity stormwater runoff control
- Post construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment
- Pollution prevention and good housekeeping for municipal facilities and operations
To learn more about the town’s environmental efforts, including the SWMP, visit the town’s Environmental page.
For general information about the town, visit queencreek.org.