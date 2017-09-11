Queen Creek Town Council to hold special session Sept. 13

The Queen Creek Town Council has scheduled a special session for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the town’s Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.
The purpose of the session is to discuss two items, according to the agenda posted on the town’s website: queencreek.org.
They are: 1) trends, communication topics and strategies in regard to social media and the local elected official and 2) staff support of council members.
For more information, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3000.