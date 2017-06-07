Queen Creek Town Council honors the Citizen Leadership Institute Class of 2017

The Queen Creek Town Council recognized 35 graduates of the Queen Creek Citizen Leadership Institute at the May 17 council meeting. Mayor Gail Barney congratulated the graduates for completing the program and being involved in the community.
Mayor Barney presented certificates to the graduating class. They were: Annette Watson, Ashley Fuller, Bill Smith, Bryan McClure, Cari Gililland, Christine Suber, Dana Mendoza, Dianne Witt, Frank Fiore, Frank Golda, Greg Beltz, Heather Miller, Jennifer Pflum, Jeremy Benson, Jill Waterman, Jodie Thompson, Judy Blake, Karl Venneberg, Ken Nemec, Kenny Brockman, Kevin Gray, Lianna Crosby, Lonny Holmes, Maria Mucino, Maria Andrews, Michael Morales, Natasha Schaeler, Robert Fisher, Shannen Hall, Stacy Portonova, Stephanie Sandoval, Susan Fleischer, Tasha Bantau, Troy Young and Veronica Brockman.
The purpose of the Queen Creek Citizen Leadership Institute is to:
- inform future town leaders and interested citizens about local government,
- encourage an interest in Queen Creek issues,
- provide a forum for community discussion about topics of concern, and
- develop a pool of informed citizens who are willing to serve as community leaders on boards, commissions, task forces and among their neighbors.
The town’s Citizen Leadership Institute consists of 10 sessions where participants learn about local issues and how local government works.
Participants get to know their mayor and council members, staff department heads and local leaders from other organizations.
Topics range from planning and zoning to economic development and transportation. In order to graduate, participants must attend at least seven of the sessions and attend one town council meeting and one town committee or commission meeting, and participate in one volunteer activity and one group project.
The class project was a new addition to the program last year, with two successful projects.
This year, due to the size of the class and varying interest, six class projects were completed.
The class identified several community needs, narrowed it down to six projects and split into groups. They were:
- Toy drive: The group collaborated with several community entities including the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek, Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, the Family Resource Center and the Boys and Girls Club—Queen Creek Branch, to collect toys for kids for the holidays.
- QC Trails: The trails group created an informative brochure about trail safety and assisted at the town’s inaugural Cycle the Creek community bike ride.
- Dine local: The group brought awareness to a variety of local, non-chain restaurants. Members visited nine restaurants and documented their dining experiences on social media.
- Road rally: Fun facts about the community were used to guide a road rally event on April 22. The group compiled the information, created the materials and promoted the event. Approximately 50 people participated on 13 teams with overwhelmingly positive feedback.
- STEAM days: The group worked with the AZ SciTech Festival to identify options and steps to expand the festival to Queen Creek in 2018. Members also compiled information related to potential partners and funding opportunities.
- Youth leadership program: The group conducted research and spoke with community stakeholders about creating a youth leadership program. From the information gathered, the group created a blueprint for a future program modeled off the Citizen Leadership Institute program.
The 2017-18 institute will begin in September. Participation is free. Registration will begin in August.
Anyone who lives or works in the Queen Creek area is welcome to attend; however, most town committees require residency in the town limits in order to qualify for appointment.
People who are interested in attending the 2017-18 institute should call Debra Kuffner at 480-358-3198 or e-mail her at
debra.kuffner@queencreek.org.
For more information about the Citizen Leadership Institute program, visit QueenCreek.org/CitizenLeadership.
Queen Creek residents who are interested in serving on a board or commission should complete a notice of interest form online.
Forms remain on file for 12 months.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.