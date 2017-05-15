Queen Creek Town Council to meet, chamber to host lunch mob

E-mail your event news to qcnews@newszap.com. Our deadline is noon Wednesday prior to the publication date. Be sure to include the event name, date, time, location including address, cost and contact information.
MAY 17-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
MAY 25-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location for May is Pita Pit, 21202 S. Ellsworth Loop Road No.110. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
MAY 27-SATURDAY
•Rainwater Harvesting Workshop: 9-10:30 a.m., Founders Room at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Offered free to Queen Creek utility customers. Registration is required. Learn to design a sensible, earth-friendly yard to collect and utilize rainwater from roofs, driveways, patios and sidewalks. This informative workshop will cover both passive and active rainwater catchment systems. Bring a sketch or site plan of your property to refer to during the workshop. Register by visiting QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, e-mail ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org or call 480-358-9455.
JUNE 7-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
JUNE 13-TUESDAY
•Network QC Luncheon: Noon-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JUNE 14-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JUNE 17-SATURDAY
•Saving Your Trees from Monsoon Damage: 9 a.m.-noon, Founders Room, Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Just in time for monsoon season, join International Society of Arboriculture-certified arborist, Cathy Rymer, for this presentation on how to avoid common mistakes that contribute to tree failure in storms. Learn the art and science of good pruning, how to keep investments healthy, functional and looking great and when to find a professional if needed. Free to town of Queen Creek utility customers. Registration is required. To register, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, e-mail ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org or call the water conservation office at 480-358-3455.
JUNE 20-TUESDAY
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JUNE 21-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JUNE 29-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location for June is Chick-Fil-A, 20455 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
ONGOING MON-FRI
•Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
•Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
•Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.