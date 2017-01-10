Queen Creek town offices to close on Jan. 16

The town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, Jan. 16, in observation of Civil Rights Day.
This closure will not impact public safety or emergency services, according to a press release. Customers who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.
Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, for service. As a reminder, residents are encouraged to schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.
The Queen Creek Branch Library also will close on Monday. Jan. 16. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, are 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org.