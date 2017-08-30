Queen Creek town offices to close on Labor Day

The town of Queen Creek offices, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, and Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will close on Monday, Sept. 4, in honor of Labor Day.
The closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. Customers who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure are advised to call 480-358-3131, according to a press release.
Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 must have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Sept. 4 for service. As a reminder, residents may schedule bulk trash services online at queencreek.org/Trash.
Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday.
Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
The Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, also will be closed on Sept 4. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
For more information about the town, visit queencreek.org.