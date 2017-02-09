Queen Creek town offices, library to close on Feb. 20

The town of Queen Creek offices, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, and Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will close on Monday, Feb. 20, in observation of Presidents Day. This closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. Customers who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.
Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday, according to a press release. Residents in Zone 1 need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, for service. As a reminder, residents are encouraged to schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.
The Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will close on Monday. Feb. 20. For more information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org.