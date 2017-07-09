Queen Creek traffic advisories for July 9-16

The town of Queen Creek has issued the following advisories regarding road restrictions taking place July 9-16:
- Riggs Road full closure at Power Road intersection for alleviating the height difference between the new roadway and the old roadway in all directions: July 13 at 7 p.m. through July 17 at 5 a.m.
- Ellsworth Loop Road southbound lane shift between Maya Road and Victoria Lane for utility work. Through July 10; 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Victoria Lane westbound lane shift at Ellsworth Loop Road for utility work. Through July 10; 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Maya Road eastbound lane shift at Ellsworth Loop Road for roadwork. July 10-28; 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Signal Butte Road SB lane shift at Tierra Grande for a new structure install. Through July 10; 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift from Power Road to 188th Street for waterline install. July 11-14; 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice, according to the advisory on the town’s website. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.
Monsoon road conditions
The town also issued a monsoon road condition advisory to let the public know its staff will be monitoring the roadways for flooding, storm-related conditions, road hazards and potential closures during monsoon storms, Updates will be posted to the town’s social media accounts: Facebook.com/Queen Creek and Twitter.com/TOQC_Official.
VisitQueenCreek.org/news for monsoon safety tips.