Queen Creek traffic advisory March 26-April 2

Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts, speed reductions and a temporary bypass road between Ellsworth Loop Road and Heritage Loop Road for utility relocation and roadway improvements.
**Eastbound and westbound left-turns will be restricted at the intersection of Ellsworth Road and Ocotillo Road and left-turns into driveways will be restricted through the construction area, 24 hours Sept. 12-April 28.
- Queen Creek Road westbound lane shift between Power Road and 188th Street for road improvements. Mar. 3 – Mar. 31; 8:30 am – 4 pm
- Sierra Park eastbound and westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and 208th Street for utility work. Mar. 20 – Mar. 30; 8:30 am – 4 pm
- Power Road northbound and southbound shoulder work at Recker Road for road improvements. Mar. 20 – Jun. 16; 24-hour
- Ocotillo Road westbound bike lane closure at 203rd Street for side walk repair. Mar. 21 – Mar. 28; 24-hour
- Ocotillo Road westbound right turn lane closure at Ellsworth Loop Road for utility work. Mar. 23 – Mar. 29; 9 am – 11 am
- Rittenhouse Road westbound lane shift at Ellsworth Road for utility work. Mar. 29 – Apr. 12; 8:30 am – 4 pm
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Maya Road for utility work. Mar. 29 – Apr. 12; 8:30 am – 4 pm
*Micro sealing will be taking place in various locations around the town of Queen Creek from from 8:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. through April 3. For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.