Queen Creek Traffic Advisory May 21-28

The town of Queen Creek has announced the following roadway restrictions for the week of May 21-28:
- Capital Improvement Project: Construction work on Ocotillo Road from Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop Road involving landscaping, roadwork, utility work, bike lane work, new traffic signals and sidewalks will be going on until late June-early July. For more information, click here.
- Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts at Riggs Road for road improvements. March 20-June 16; 24-hour.
- Rittenhouse Road westbound and eastbound lane shift at Sossaman Road for boring. May 19-24; 8:30 a.m-4 p.m. Also, on Rittenhouse Road westbound lane Shift at Sossaman Road for making a left-turn bay pocket. May 24-26, 24-hour.
- Rittenhouse Road westbound lane shift at Sossaman Road for fiber installation and utility work. May 15-26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Rittenhouse Road eastbound lane shift at Hawes Road for fiber installation and utility work. May 15-26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sossaman Road southbound lane shift at Queen Creek Road for fiber installation and utility work. May 15 -26; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shift at Power Road and a right-turn lane restriction westbound on Riggs Road at the intersection for box culvert. May 15- Jun. 27, 24-hour.
- Sossaman Road southbound shoulder work at Ocotillo Road for water line. May 19-23; 24-hour.
NOTE: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.
For more information, call the town at 480-358-3000.