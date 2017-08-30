Queen Creek wants to know residents’ vision for QC’s Town Center

Aug. 31 open house set to gather input, voice comments on future of downtown Queen Creek
On Aug. 20 the Queen Creek Independent posted on Facebook its article about two new beverage-related businesses whose requests for a drive-thru and site plan were approved by the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission.
Reactions overall were positive, with the discussion group members happy to have more choices coming to the town of Queen Creek.
But some members expressed their concerns about the lack of diversity in the types of businesses starting a shop here.
“More fast food? Doesn’t anyone cook at home anymore? Just more drive-thrus. And not a single hotel,” wrote one member.
Aug. 31 open house
On Aug. 31, residents will have the opportunity to express these kinds of thoughts and concerns as well as their vision for the downtown area — an area that radiates from the intersection of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads — to town staff members who are updating the Town Center Plan. The plan guides the community in developing the central region of the town.
The first Town Center plan was completed and adopted in October 1994. It was revised in March 2005 and again in January 2009, according to the town’s website: http://www.queencreek.org/about-us/town-future/town-center-plan.
Doreen Cott, the town’s economic development director, worked on the last two plans. This newest update will be the first in which she and the town are working with an outside consultant, she said during an interview.
“The previous two were done internally with our (Town Center) committee and town staff, and then presented to the council and implementing through the years,” she said. “On this update that is under way, we felt it was important to bring in an outside perspective. We feel we’re really on the cusp of dynamic changes, particularly in the area of Ocotillo and Ellsworth road as we see the investment the town has made with capital improvements.”
Seeing the improvements to the town’s infrastructure and roads has encouraged private investments, Ms. Cott said.
“We have a lot of momentum,” she said.
The town hired design consultants Swaback Partners and Gruen Gruen and Associates to review prior plans, data, inventory, studies and reports prepared by and for the town and update the Town Center Plan, Ms. Cott wrote in a guest commentary (“Town Center Plan update: Your input is important”) published in the Aug. 16, 2017, issue of the Queen Creek Independent.
“Their intention is not to come in and to just throw this plan away and to just start a brand new product, but to take this plan and review what’s been accomplished and look at how to move it forward and keep it fresh and real based on the changing economic conditions and were we are as a community,” Ms. Cott said during her interview.
She feels resident input is important to the success of the plan.
“We want their input on, OK, here are the current conditions, what do you think? And what do you want to see more of?” Ms. Cott said.
Some parallels to Gilbert
Common requests from the community include family entertainment, a hotel and events, she said.
Prior to coming to Queen Creek, Ms. Cott worked as a business development specialist for the town of Gilbert. She said she sees some parallels between the growth of the two towns.
“Gilbert’s downtown in the most recent years has seen a lot of, I’ll call it tangible success, but there has been a lot of planning that went on many, many years before that,” she said. “The town (of Gilbert) was proactive in acquiring properties as they came for sale, laying out a roadmap for their vision for that area.”
She said she remembered early discussions about what to do with the water tower that is now a landmark in the Heritage District in downtown Gilbert.
“I remember countless meetings talking about the water tower. Should we tear it down? Should we paint it? Ultimately, it’s become the focal point in that downtown area,” Ms. Cott said.
“Fast-forward to Queen Creek,” she continued. “We’re a much younger community. We haven’t had as many years in the planning of our downtown area, and I think we’ve done really well with our area and the investment we’ve seen.”
Unique to Queen Creek
She called Queen Creek’s Town Center a combination of big-box stores and more vehicle-oriented development with plans to bring in more pedestrian-oriented developments. Downtown Gilbert, on the other hand, is more pedestrian-oriented than Queen Creek, she said.
“Nor do they have multi-family projects. We have three multi-family projects within our Town Center boundaries,” she said.
“It’s important to have people living in your downtown because they’d be the ones to walk to an event or walk to shopping,” she added.
During the Aug. 31 open house, residents will have the opportunity to share their input with members of the Queen Creek Economic Development Department, meet the design consulting team from Swaback Partners and explore a refined vision for Town Center.
The plan is intended to further refine the goals, objectives and policies of the adopted Queen Creek General Plan. The Town Center Plan provides clarification on how this area should develop over time including specific design features that will distinguish this geographic area from other parts of the community.
Residents will be able to view maps and draft plans for the future growth of the Town Center, share their ideas for what Town Center should look like in the future, provide feedback to the economic development department and view various transportation and circulation ideas for getting to and around the Town Center, according to a press release.
The agenda is:
•5:30-6 p.m. Meet and greet. Visit stations. Meet neighbors.
•6-6:15 p.m. Brief presentation and overview of project.
•6:15-6:25 p.m. Audience Q&A, feedback survey.
•6:25-7:15 p.m. Visit stations.
For more information, visit http://queencreek.org/departments/economic-development/town-center-update.
