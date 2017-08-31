Queen Creek water customers can pay bill online

The town of Queen Creek offers four ways for water customers to pay their bill.
The following payment methods are available, according to a press release:
- Online: Payments can be made directly on the town’s website, or via bill pay through the customer’s bank. To pay directly through the town’s website, visit QueenCreek.org/PayYourBill. To pay a water bill with bill pay through a bank, visit the bank’s bill pay site. Be sure to have the account number and the town’s mailing address handy. It is: Town of Queen Creek, PO Box 64748, Phoenix, AZ 85082-4748.
- Mail: Use the return envelope included in the monthly bill and send payments to: Town of Queen Creek, PO Box 64748, Phoenix, AZ 85082-4748.
- In person: Payments may be made at the customer service counter on the first floor of the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek. Payments may be made between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday Town offices are closed Friday through Sunday and holidays.
- Drop box: A drive-up drop box can be found just south of Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The town also offers paperless billing. Customers who would like to receive their bill electronically each month can sign up for paperless billing at QueenCreek.org/PayYourBill.
The town of Queen Creek Water Division continually provides safe and reliable high-quality drinking water, meeting or exceeding all standards for water quality monitoring requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and State of Arizona drinking water health standards, according to the release.
To view the town of Queen Creek’s 2016 Annual Water Quality Report, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterQuality2016.
For additional information about the town of Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org.