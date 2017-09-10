Queen Creek youngsters raise $2,500 for hurricane relief

Our children — Tyler, 7, McKenzie, 5, and Oliver, 3 — saw images of the devastation inflicted on Texas by Hurricane Harvey and decided they needed to step up and find a way to help.
After talking with me and my husband, they came up with the idea to bake brownies and sell them in the neighborhood with all proceeds benefitting a local disaster relief nonprofit.
When they set up their table on Saturday morning, Sept. 2, in the Nauvoo Station community, they had no idea how much the Queen Creek community would rally, but by the time they were done it would become crystal clear.
For nearly four hours every time a car would drive down the street toward them, they would excitedly wave their handmade signs with calls of “brownies for Texas!”
The support was incredible. Neighbors began stopping and donating $5, $10, $20 and more.
Soon even the FedEx truck stopped by twice to make donations.
After a couple of quick text messages from my husband, local businesses including Ted’s Shooting Range, Tenshon, The Nevitt House, Rally Forge and Schnepf Farms were getting involved to match some or all of the funds that were raised from the bake sale.
After four hours, lots of sign-waving, dozens of brownies sold and a lot of community support, Tyler, McKenzie and Oliver raised nearly $2,500 for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.
The kids chose to donate it to a Houston-based nonprofit called LoveFIRST Disaster Relief. The donation will be made as soon as all of the matching donations have been received.
We are really trying hard to teach our kids that our job is to be Christ’s hands and feet, which means stepping up and helping when others are in need.
It’s such a humbling experience as a parent when your kids come to you and ask, ‘What can we do to help?’ That’s when you know they’re starting to understand that God has called them to serve others.
Editor’s note: Kimberly Hoffman is a Queen Creek mom. She is married to Queen Creek businessman Jake Hoffman, who serves on the Queen Creek Town Council.