Queen Creek/Pima Road to open at Ironwood Drive

Extended roadway – the 2nd east-west route from Ellsworth to Ironwood – expected to lighten traffic on Ocotillo Road by 4,000 vehicles daily
Drivers traveling between Ellsworth Road and Ironwood Drive will have a second east-west option from which to choose starting May 15 — Queen Creek Road.
Until then, drivers from San Tan Valley and other far east Valley communities wanting to cut through the town of Queen Creek on their way to Ellsworth Road have one choice for direct travel from Ironwood Drive: Ocotillo Road.
However, Pinal County has completed improvements to Pima Road, which is Queen Creek Road east of Meridian Road, including a connection to Queen Creek Road west of Meridian. The connectivity will result in through traffic from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Drive, and further east into unincorporated Pinal County, according to a press release.
“With the only east-west route being Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek Road becomes very important,” Mohamed Youssef, the town transportation engineer for Queen Creek, said in an interview.
A third east-west route between Ellsworth and Ironwood — on Germann Road — is expected to open in 2019, he said.
“Yes, it will attract more drivers,” Mr. Youssef said. “If you build it, they will come.”
Traffic load
In addition to Queen Creek drivers, more than 140,000 people move through the town during the morning and the afternoon, Mr. Youssef said.
Most of those drivers are from San Tan Valley, he said, noting that based on traffic citations issued, an average 40 percent were given to Queen Creek residents and the remaining 60 percent to San Tan Valley residents.
According to traffic models created by the town, 24,600 vehicles on average travel daily on Ocotillo Road, Mr. Youssef said. About 10,500 travel on Queen Creek Road, which ends at Signal Butte.
“It dead ends, but people still drive on the dirt to get around,” Mr. Youssef said.
Some drivers seeking an alternate to Ocotillo Road take a less direct route, traveling north on Signal Butte from Ocotillo, then taking Queen Creek Road west to Ellsworth, he said.
“I think people discovered it because if there was a big wreck you’d have to find your way around,” Marnie Schubert, the town’s communications, marketing and recreation director, said during an interview.
Opening Queen Creek Road is vital to managing the traffic, most of which has one destination, Mr. Youssef said.
“The goal is State Route 24. And unless you’re going across town, you don’t have any way to do that straight across except on Ocotillo Road,” he said.
The extended stretch of Queen Creek Road also will provide an alternative to traffic on Ironwood Drive once Pinal County begins safety improvements to Ironwood south of U.S. Highway 60, the traffic engineer said.
Ironwood Drive roadwork
Pinal County is scheduled to begin roadwork on Ironwood from Germann to Elliot in May, according to the release. The project will include constructing an outside shoulder, paved turn lanes at existing access points and installing median cable barriers. The project is anticipated to be completed early next year.
“So now we have all that traffic going north, we need another route during that construction. The flood gate will open. There will be a lot of traffic coming this way,” Mr. Youssef said.
A grand opening ceremony is not planned for the roadway, Louis Andersen, the Pinal County public works director, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“We want to get the section open prior to the county’s construction on Ironwood,” he said.
In anticipation of the increased traffic on Queen Creek Road, the town is taking the following steps to help mitigate the potential congestion, according to the release:
•Pinal County provided a temporary traffic signal for the intersection of Queen Creek Road and Signal Butte Road that is to be activated Thursday, April 27.
The county expects the temporary signal to remain there for about a year or until the town can install a permanent signal, Mr. Andersen said.
•The town will be extending the existing left-turn lane on southbound Ellsworth Road onto Queen Creek Road.
It will add an additional right-turn lane on westbound Queen Creek Road onto northbound Ellsworth Road and an additional right-turn lane on eastbound Queen Creek onto southbound Crismon Road. The additions are anticipated to be completed by May 15.
Long-term traffic plans
Long-term plans to help address increased traffic volumes are also underway, according to the release. They include the following projects:
•Crismon Road from Queen Creek to Germann: The project consists of paving, curb and gutter to extend Crismon Road north from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road with one lane in each direction. It will also include intersection and streetlight improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer and be completed later this year.
•Ellsworth and Queen Creek intersection (Phase No. 2): Realignment and softening of the Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection. The intersection will shift slightly north to improve traffic flow and movement. The project also includes street, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk, landscape and traffic signal improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and slightly east on Queen Creek Road.
Upcoming roadwork
Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed by fall 2018.
•In July, the town will begin the design of widening Queen Creek Road to a five-lane roadway from Ellsworth Road to Crismon Road. Also in July, the town will begin the design of widening Rittenhouse Road from Riggs Road to Village Loop North.
•Pinal County plans to extend Germann Road from Ironwood to Meridian in 2018.
Other road improvement projects under construction in Queen Creek, according to the release, include:
•Ocotillo Road from Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop: The Ocotillo Road improvements include expanding Ocotillo from two to four lanes with a center-turn lane and adding curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes and sidewalks. New traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads and Heritage Loop and Ocotillo road.
The project also includes converting the overhead electric to underground on Ocotillo Road, and construction of a parklet on the northwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads. The project is expected to be completed this summer.
•Riggs Road from Recker to Power: The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is in the process of improving Riggs Road from Recker to Ellsworth Road. It is the second phase of a five-phase improvement project.
The project includes widening the roadway to include new travel and turn lanes, drainage modifications and traffic safety upgrades. The project is expected to be completed this fall.
Much of the roadwork is intended to reduce traffic on the town’s three major arterials — Ellsworth, Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads, Mr. Youssef said.
“We don’t have freeways. We don’t have a grid system. We don’t have good collector street connection, and the railroad cuts the town in half. ,,, And if we don’t have a freeway, that’s like having a family without a father. The older brother, son or daughter will take the responsibility. That’s what’s happening on Ellsworth Road. It’s the acting freeway of Queen Creek — Ellsworth Road,” Mr. Youssef said.
For more information regarding the town’s capital improvement programs projects, visit queencreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.