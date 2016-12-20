Queen Creek’s community tree glows for the holiday

Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey

Looking for a background for holiday photos? The official Queen Creek Christmas tree is lit nightly in front of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The tree was a gift to the community from Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. The two organizations purchased the 18-foot artificial tree and its lights and decorations for $9,500, Kayla Geoffroy, administrative assistant at the chamber, said during a phone interview. It can be increased in height by purchasing additional sections; the goal is to expand it to 24 feet, Ms. Geoffroy said.

The tree was lit Dec. 3 during the town’s 34th Annual Holiday Festival and Parade celebration.

An electric outdoor menorah near the tree will be lit Dec. 24 at the start of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah. An official lighting ceremony will take place starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

