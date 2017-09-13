Queen Creek’s future vice mayors need to commit more hours as role expands to meet town growth

Each year, the town of Queen Creek gets a new vice mayor. The position is filled by a member of the Queen Creek Town Council.
He or she is appointed by the mayor for a one-year term and approved by a majority of the council.
The vice mayor’s duties are growing nearly as rapidly as the population and economic development of the town, and so the message being sent to council members who wish to be considered for the role is this: Make sure you can commit the time necessary to fulfill the requirements of the job.
“I asked for this to come forward so I would have an idea of what the rest of the council feels is important to have in a vice mayor,” Mayor Gail Barney said during the Sept. 6 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council. “We’re all elected by our constituents so we all have the same background and the same authority on the council. To me it’s a matter of if the person I ask has the time to do it. Those are some of my criteria, my main criteria is do they have the time and have been elected, of course.”
The discussion took place during the council’s regular meeting in the town’s new Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
It was a continuation of a discussion begun in February about whether to change the process the town uses to select its vice mayor; talks included the various roles and responsibilities of that position.
That earlier conversation took place during the council’s strategic planning session, according to a staff memo in the council’s meeting packet.
The packet and meeting video may be viewed online at http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/watch-town-council-meetings.
Mayor Barney knows a lot about the evolution of vice mayor appointments in the town of Queen Creek. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the town council in January 2002 and was elected mayor in June 2010 and again in November 2014, according to the town’s website: http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/mayor-gail-barney.
During those early days, the vice mayor’s basic duty was to represent the mayor when he could not attend council meetings. However, the list of responsibilities has grown along with the town.
Duties of the vice mayor
The responsibilities of the Queen Creek vice mayor are varied and many. He or she performs the duties of the mayor if the mayor is absent or unable to do so.
He or she also assists the mayor to manage the council meeting agenda items, according to Section 2-2-2 of the Queen Creek Town Code.
The vice mayor serves in a back-up role for the mayor and is sometimes needed as a spokesperson for the community and stand-in as head of the town.
The vice mayor, along with the other members of the town council, represent the town on various regional and local committees, according to the town’s website: http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/roles-responsibilities-of-office.
These committees include, but are not limited to, the East Valley Partnership, Maricopa Association of Governments, Central Arizona Governments, Greater Phoenix Economic Council and other affiliated committees and subcommittees.
Additionally, there are often other time commitments required throughout the work week, including some impromptu meetings and appointments.
The vice mayor spends an average of approximately 40 hours per month on town obligations, according to the webpage.
Duties served by the vice mayor include the following, according to the town’s website:
- Part-time position under council/manager form of government.
- In the mayor’s absence, sign official documents relating to the town of Queen Creek.
- Assist the town council in setting goals and advocating policy decisions.
- Serve as the direct point of contact between the Queen Creek Town Council and the elected officials of the community’s school districts (officially known as school liaison).
- Serve as a promoter of the Queen Creek community.
- Respond to and interact with residents, neighborhoods, neighborhood associations and the business community in a variety of forms.
- Along with the town council, appoint the town manager to act as administrative head of the various town departments and employees.
- Participate in all activities listed for council members and is a voting member of the town council.
Expanded time commitment
Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant — who has served twice as the town’s vice mayor, once in 2013 and again in 2016 — has experienced firsthand how the duties of vice mayor have expanded.
“For me, serving as vice mayor twice — one when the town was a little slower so there wasn’t really a whole lot to do as vice mayor — but having that role last year I noticed the difference in my time commitment. For the vice mayor position, I think it’s very, very important the person has the time,” Councilwoman Oliphant said during the discussion Sept. 6. “Our town is growing, we sit on a lot of committees. And our voice is being heard across the Valley. And I think that when you have you, Mr. Mayor, and you have a vice mayor and two people can be at two different directions if it’s the same day and time, that’s very valuable to this community,
“So for me my biggest thing is the time commitment for the vice mayor, that if you have the time to do that, I think then you should be able to fulfill that. If you really just do not have the time, then I don’t think you should accept the position,” she continued. “Even if you ask somebody, I think we need to be able to self-regulate ourself, but to know that it’s going to take some extra time to fill that role … especially now in growth mode and being able to do stuff.”
What’s it pay?
Councilman Robin Benning discussed two aspects regarding the position of vice mayor. The first was compensation.
“Couple of salient points, I think. First of all, I do think the time commitment is really important,” he said. “And I do want to clarify… Staff, the position of vice mayor is or is not remunerated at a slightly different amount than a standard council member salary?”
Town Manager John Kross said that is correct.
“So my point being that we do ask a considerable bit more than a regular council member in terms of time commitment, but that we do compensate, I believe fairly, for that extra effort,” Councilman Benning said.
The vice mayor’s monthly salary is $2,394, while council members are paid $1,783 a month, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Both the vice mayor and council members receive monthly allowances of $200 for vehicle use and $75 for phone use, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
The Queen Creek mayor is paid $3,005 a month and receives a $325 monthly vehicle allowance and $75 monthly phone allowance, she said.
All have the opportunity to participate in the town’s health, dental and vision insurance at the same rates as town employees.
Is there an unfair advantage?
Councilman Benning also said he was concerned the vice mayor could have an advantage over his or her fellow council members during an election year.
“I wrestle with this,” Councilman Benning said. “It does feel like there is a potential to have an advantage going into an election season if you’re named vice mayor in a year running up to an election, particularly because our vice mayor appointment does coincide roughly with the election time frame. What that does mean, it feels to me like you always have to walk a fine line because the position is an appointment and is not based on the choice of the voters. It does feel like an unfair advantage someone might have.”
Mayor Barney disagreed, saying social media enables a candidate to get his or her name out in the public.
“Anymore personally I don’t see it as an advantage, It might even be a disadvantage sometimes because you’re representing the town and can’t go out and campaign and collect funds because that’s not allowed at town activities while you’re doing your job as a council person,” the mayor said. “So a person that’s running against us can come to a town event and campaign and solicit where we as elected officials can’t campaign and can’t solicit at town events. So personally I think it’s kind of a wash for me.”
Who shouldn’t be vice mayor?
Mayor Barney had hoped council members would share reasons why someone should not be offered the job of vice mayor, he said during a phone interview Sept. 7.
“I really didn’t get a lot of help,” he said.
Part of his thinking was prompted by the May 7 arrest of Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle on suspicion of DUI, he said.
The Mesa City Council on Aug. 31 voted unanimously to dismiss Mr. Winkle as a result of his DUI conviction, according to a press release on the city’s website: http://www.mesanow.org/news/public/article/1952.
“Council voted unanimously that Winkle is no longer able to represent the residents of District 3 and the city of Mesa,” according to the release.
“A legal issue, home issue problems, doing something not appropriate for the town. In the back of my mind I have this thing that just happened in Mesa,” Mayor Barney said.
He said he would probably use his better judgment to determine who would qualify to serve as vice mayor and approach that person in late November or early December to see if they would have the time to fulfill the duties of that position.
The appointment would appear as an agenda item — like an appointment to a town board or commission — at a council meeting in January, Mayor Barney said.
Queen Creek Town Council meetings generally are held at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Queen Creek Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Routine business items, executive session and items for discussion (no action taken) take place at the beginning of the meeting, with ceremonial matters, items for public hearing and final action taking place starting at 7 p.m.
Town council meetings are broadcast live at queencreek.org and at Ustream.tv/councilmeeting. Recordings of previous meetings are available on the town’s website. Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, will continue to serve as office and meeting space for the town.
For additional information about town council, visit queencreek.org/TownCouncil.
