Queen Creek’s Holliday wins cash, prizes on ‘The Price Is Right’

Spoiler alert: This story contains information about prizes Karri Holliday of Queen Creek won on “The Price Is Right.” People can view the full show online at http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_price_is_right/video/ before reading about its outcome. As of 2:30 p.m. May 23, this morning’s show had not been posted, but it should be posted by tomorrow morning.
It’s easy for Karri Holliday to remember the date of Drew Carey’s birthday — May 23.
That’s the day the episode of the TV game show “The Price is Right” aired where the Queen Creek woman got out of “Bidders’ Row” and joined the game show host onstage.
It marked the start of a memorable day for her.
Ms. Holliday’s name was called to “Come on down,” the phrase made famous by the long-running game show, after the first game was played. After bidding incorrectly a few times, she nailed it during the fifth of the six games played by contestants to win a chance to go onstage and winner bigger prizes.
The Queen Creek woman bid $1,301 — one dollar more than the contestant bidding immediately before her — to win a wine cellar and a beverage cooler valued at $2,198.
Prizes on “The Price Is Right” are awarded to the contestant who bids closest to the actual retail price of a prize without going over the price.
Once onstage, Ms. Holliday had the chance to win up to $20,000 in a game called “Time Is Money.” In it, the player must place a total of five household and food products by price on one of three platforms: $0-$2.99, $3-$5.99 and $6 and more.
Players have 10 seconds in which to initially place the products. If they are right, they win $20,000. If they are wrong, they have a second chance to change the placement of the products.
However, the amount of money paid out for the right combination of products quickly decreases until the contestant places all the products on the correct platform.
After several tries, Ms. Holliday got the right combination and won $3,136.
Ms. Holliday then advanced to spin “the big wheel,” which is spun twice during the show — after the first three games and after the second three games. Contestants, whether they win their game or not, have the opportunity to spin the wheel which has numbers ranging from 5 to 100 in increments of fives.
The winner is whoever spins closest to 100, or $1.00, in up to two tries without going over. Contestants who spin $1 in one or a combination of two spins gets $1,000 and a bonus spin with which they could win up to $25,000.
Winners from each session advance to the final round — the Showcase Showdown.
Ms. Holliday won the big wheel spin, getting a 90 to beat two other contestants whose spins tied at 80.
She advanced to the showcase with the big wheel winner from the first half of the show, who had the option to bid on the first of two groups of prizes or pass it to Ms. Holliday.
The other contestant chose to bid on the showcase, which included a trip to and a car.
Ms. Holliday bid $21,000 on a prize package that included a 2017 Nissa Versa S Plus sedan; a five-day vacation in Portland, Oregon, including round-trip airfare; $2,500 cash and designer rainwear.
The other contestant’s bid exceeded the value of her showcase. Ms. Holliday’s big was below the $22,772 value of the package and she was declared the big winner.
In total, Ms. Holliday won $28,106 in cash and prizes.
