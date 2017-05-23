Queen Creek’s Lopez, Rodriguez graduate from basic military training

To view other Neighbor information, visit http://queencreekindependent.com/section/neighbors/.
Alexis Arriaga of Queen Creek has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Ms. Arriaga was initiated at Arizona State University.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.
Two Queen Creek men have graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Airman Giovanni Lopez is the son of Juan C. Flores of Anaheim, California, and Rosa M. Orozco of Queen Creek, brother of Juan C. Lopez of Queen Creek and husband of Edith A. Ramirez of Mesa.
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Alberto M. Rodriguez is the son of Karla Rodriguez of Gilbert and Alberto Rodriguez of Queen Creek.
The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
