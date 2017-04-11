Queen Creek’s West Park concept plan update on P&Z April 12 work study agenda

Public hearings set for drywall distribution facility, active adult community
Members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will hear an update of the proposed West Park project’s concept plan during their April 12 work study session, according to the meeting agenda.
Queen Creek Recreation Superintendent Adam Robinson will update the commissioners on the project’s concept plan.
The agenda and a large version of the proposed park campus are available on the town’s website at: http://www.queencreek.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20887/124.
In addition, the study session agenda includes updates of the General Plan’s draft land use map and projects.
The P&Z work study session begins at 6 p.m. in the Queen Creek Town Hall council chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
Its agenda includes two public hearings.
The first is a request by Pew & Lake PLC. It is for a minor general plan amendment from medium density residential to Employment Type A, rezone from R1-43 to EMP-A/Planned Area Development, or PAD, conditional use permit for outdoor storage of materials, and a major site plan with landscape plan and building elevations to facilitate the development of a drywall distribution facility on a 7-acre property with existing buildings, generally at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.
The second is a request by William Lyon Homes. It is to conform the Church Farm PAD, now known as Meridian, to the 2015 Zoning Ordinance update with three deviations from development standards that were approved under town of Queen Creek Zoning Ordinance 510-12 and 541-14. It is also to amend the existing Meridian PAD to facilitiate the development of the Ovation at Meridian gated active adult community on the 234 acres east of Meridian Road. Ovation at Meridian is generally south of the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads.
For more information about the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, visit the town’s website at www.queencreek.org.