Registration under way for landscape workshop

A free workshop about how to prune and maintain landscape flora will be offered 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Founders Room inside Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The workshop is being presented by the town of Queen Creek.
Registration is required. To register, go online at www.queencreek.org/WaterSmart, call the Queen Creek Water Conservation Division at 480-358-3455 or e-mail ConservetheQC@queencreek.org.
The introductory presentation will be conducted by an International Society of Arboriculture-certified arborist who will teach the basics of pruning to keep landscaping investments healthy, functional and attractive. Attendees will learn the art and science of good pruning, including how to prune young trees for good structure, the five types of pruning and when to use them as well as how to avoid the two worst pruning mistakes.
The workshop’s intention is for attendees to leave the program ready to prune his or her own trees and shrubs with confidence and effectiveness.