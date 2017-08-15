Registration under way for QC’s Citizen Leadership Institute

Queen Creek residents who would like to learn more about how the town operates may register for a program that will provide them with a behind-the-scenes look at the town’s inner workings.
Registration is being accepted through Aug. 24 for the Queen Creek Citizen Leadership Institute.
Residents may register online at http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/community-outreach/citizen-leadership-institute.
Participants will be notified of their acceptance into the program by Aug. 31.
The award-winning program was created in 1995. Since then, more than 500 residents have graduated.
This award-winning program is designed to:
- present information about important questions facing the town;
- provide an avenue for residents to help plan the community’s future;
- spark an interest in local issues, and
- develop a pool of informed residents willing to serve as local leaders on boards, commissions and among their neighbors, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
In addition to guest speakers, class sessions feature group discussions, activities, field trips and other topic-related exercises.
During the course of the leadership program, participants interact with members of the town council, town staff, local business leaders, neighbors and community members.
Participants who complete the leadership program are recognized by the town council at a graduation ceremony and are typically considered for future committee appointments and leadership opportunities.
In order to graduate, participants are required to complete the following:
- attend seven of the 10 class sessions;
- participate in one volunteer activity;
- participate in one class service project;
- attend one town council meeting, and
- attend one commission or committee meeting.
By participating in this program, residents play an integral role in the development of the community.
The Citizen Leadership Institute runs annually from September-June. Anyone who lives or works in the Queen Creek area is welcome to attend; however, most town committees require residency in the town limits in order to qualify for appointment.
For questions about this program, e-mail Debra.Kuffner@QueenCreek.org or call 480-358-3198.