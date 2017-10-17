Results of Sept. 30 Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association competition

Absolutely loving the Arizona weather right now. We had a great night for racing Sept. 30 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre. Thank you to all the riders who joined us for a fun night.
Queen Creek rider Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl did it again. She ran a fast time of 16.998 to be the 1D champion, winning $189.
2D champion Tara Seaton on Harley with a time of 17.629 won $170. 3D champion Kelly Trapp on Chance’s time was 18.088 to take home $145, and 4D champion Bobbi Lorz on CC ran 19.019 to win $126.
Congrats to our 1D youth champion Kennedy Cook on Stormin’ Mr. Bo Man. Kennedy’s time was 17.014 to win $145.
The 2D youth champion is Tori Wilson on Rebel. Tori’s time was 17.922 to win $78. 3D youth champion Kirsten Pettus on Velveeta Cheese had a time of 18.204 to take home $67 while 4D youth champion Tyra Starkey on Lilly had a time of 19.035.
Our PeeWee champion honors went to Teagan Lash on Breezy with a time of 33.055, and our masters champion Clara Ness on Kats Charmed Ta Fame had a time of 17.661 to win $88.
The complete standings are as follows:
QCBRA jackpot in Pee Wee
Race sponsored by Nutrena Feed.
Paying to five placings. Jackpot total was $30.50, rider count was three.
•First, 33.055, $20, Teagan Lash on Breezy.
•Second, 45.980, $10, Aryanna Harvey on Boots.
•N/T. 425.710. $3, Lily Prince on Jewel.
WPRA QCBRA jackpot in youth
Race Sponsored by Bill Post, farrier.
Paying to two placings. Jackpot total was $483, rider count was 23.
1D time was 17.014, placings was two, pool was $144.90.
2D time was 17.514, placings was two, pool was $130.41.
3D time was 18.014, placings was six, pool was $111.09.
4D Time was 19.014, placings was 10, pool was $96.60.
Not placed were three.
1D placings
•First, 17.014, $87, Kennedy Cook on Stormin Mr Bo Man.
•Second, 17.363, $58, Sophia Cruickshank on Chic.
2D placings
•First, 17.922, $78, Tori Wilson on Rebel.
•Second, 17.962, $52, Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine.
3D Placings
•First, 18.204, $67, Kirsten Pettus on Velveeta Cheese.
•Second, 18.304, $44, Skylier Kelly on Pepper.
•Third, 18.399, Taylor Trapp on Nike.
•Fourth, 18.446, Peyton Krahling on Blue.
•Fifth, 18.716, Reese Krahling on Ranger.
•Sixth, 18.745, Hayden Smith on Jesse.
4D placings
•First, 19.035, $58, Tyra Starkey on Lilly.
•Second, 19.202, $39, Taylor Starkey on Royal.
•Third, 19.238, Nadia Palacios on Dee.
•Fourth, 19.901, Tori Wilson on Semper Fi.
•Fifth, 20.176, Jaden Evors on Sasquatch.
•Sixth, 20.373, Hailey Davis on Osa.
•Seventh, 20.844, Olivia Davis on Zippy.
•Eighth, 20.865, Camden Downs on Wrangler.
•Ninth, 20.926, Payton Heit on Buck’N For the Money.
•10th, 21.486, Reese Krahling on Sunday.
•N/T, 418.285, Katie Wilson on Lucy.
•N/T, 420.346, Hailey Davis on Charm.
•N/T, 422.361, Dresden Downs on Major .
WPRA QCBRA jackpot in open
Race sponsored by Desert Mountain Equine.
Paying to three placings. Jackpot total was $1467.30, rider count was 47.
1D time was 16.998, placings was four, pool was $440.19.
2D time was 17.498, placings was 10, pool was $396.17.
3D time was 17.998, placings was 14, pool was $337.48.
4D time was 18.998, placings was 9, pool was $293.46.
Not placed was 10.
1D placings
•First, 16.998, $189, Jacqueline Nichols on Naughty.
•Second, 17.014, $145, Kennedy Cook on Stormin Mr Bo Man.
•Third, 17.342, $106, Stacey Padilla on Jule.
•Fourth, 17.424, George Diez on Flash.
2D placings
•First, 17.629, $170, Tara Seaton on Harley.
•Second, 17.655, $131, Kristin Brashears on DH Mighty Julie.
•Third, 17.661, $95, Clara Ness on Kats Charmed Ta Fame.
•Fourth, 17.730, Amanda Radford on Firewater Fooler.
•Fifth, 17.840, Melody Skyver on Long Shot.
•Sixth, 17.904, Peyton Krahling on Blue.
•Seventh, 17.922, Tori Wilson on Rebel.
•Eighth, 17.962, Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine.
•Ninth, 17.983, Meghan Theim on MP Last Lover.
•10th, 17.996, Jill Starkey on jws cuteasa button.
3D placings
•First, 18.088. $145, Kelly Trapp on Chance.
•Second, 18.104, $111, Jessica Walpole on horse No. 2.
•Third, 18.107, $81, Allison Hardt on Small Town Rockstar.
•Fourth, 18.146, Jessica Walpole on horse No. 1.
•Fifth, 18.182, Katie Wilson on Lucy.
•Sixth, 18.258, Aimee Laird on Disco Rules.
•Seventh, 18.279, Clara Ness on Target.
•Eighth, 18.282, Becky Mahoney on Peanut Butter.
•Ninth, 18.549, Carla Jacobs on Annie.
•10th, 18.637, Amanda Radford on Lou.
•11th, 18.755, Christy Leo on Stars.
•12th, 18.757, Alex Schepers on Sancho.
•13th, 18.820, Andi Clerc on Drifts Poco Dude.
4D placings
•First, 19.019, $126, Bobbi Lorz on CC.
•Second, 19.035, $97, Tyra Starkey on Lilly.
•Third, 19, $70, Chelsey Raney on Attomic Runner.
•Fourth, 19.202, Taylor Starkey on Royal.
•Fifth, 19.216, Crystal March on Don’t Say It.
•Sixth, 19.612, Samantha Davis on Sugar.
•Seventh, 19.669, Jessica Walpole on horse No. 3.
•Eighth, 20.508, Becca Porter on Clover.
•Ninth, 20.75, Jaden Clerc on Luke.
•N/T, 417.767, Sophia Cruickshank on Chic.
•N/T, 417.894, Hailey Portonova on Rowdy.
•N/T, 418.014, Christie Hebert on Priscilla.
•N/T, 418.018, Kirsten Pettus on Velveeta Cheese.
•N/T, 418.126, Jacque Cook on Sugar Mama Cat.
•N/T, 419.895, Stacy Portonova on Rowdy.
•N/T, 817.711, Kristin Brashears on First Down Fired Up.
•N/T, 818.457, Cathy Ruiz on Secret Weapon.
•N/T, 888.888, Neva Corbell on Shorty.
•N/T, 888.888, Amanda Stenseth on M & M.
•N/T 888.888 Rhonda Clouse on Opie.
QCBRA jackpot in
Masters and Mens
Race sponsored by SanTan Livestock.
Paying to one placing. Jackpot total was $147, rider count was seven.
•1D time was 17.661, placings was three, pool was $88.2
•2D time was 18.661. Placings was two, pool was $58.8.
•Not placed was two.
1D placings
•First, 17.661, $88, Clara Ness on Kats Charmed Ta Fame.
•Second, 17.698, Cathy Ruiz on Secret Weapon.
•Third, 17.840, Melody Skyver on Long Shot.
2D placings
•First, 19.019, $59 Bobbi Lorz on CC.
•Second, 22.550, Cindy Durham on Melody.
•N/T, 418.126, Jacque Cook on Sugar Mama Cat.
•N/T, 419.895, Stacy Portonova on Rowdy.
Editor’s note: Jill Starkey is a member of the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association.
