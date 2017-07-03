Ribbon-cutting ceremony July 12 to mark completion of Ocotillo Road roadwork, Picket Post Square

Lights illuminate the clock tower and water feature at the newly constructed Picket Post Square at Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads in the Town Center. (Special to the Independent/Town of Queen Creek)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Ocotillo Road loop to loop improvements at Ellsworth Road and the new Picket Post Square will be held at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the Town Center.

The ceremony will be held at Picket Post Square, on the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads. It will include an unveiling of a plaque honoring the town’s founding fathers: Robert Eberle, Paul Gardner, Ralph Pomeroy, Mark Schnepf and Steven Sossaman, according to a press release.

The road improvement project expanded Ocotillo from two to four lanes with a center turn lane, added curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes and sidewalks.

Two new traffic signals were installed on Ocotillo Road, one at Ellsworth Road and another at Heritage Loop Road.

The project also included construction of a gathering space in Town Center, Picket Post Square. The area includes a clock tower, water feature and the founding fathers’ plaque.

For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.

