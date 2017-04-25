San Tan Valley residents tell town council they want to be heard regarding proposed annexations

Saying their voices have not been heard during negotiations, San Tan Valley residents were vocal April 19 in their disapproval of the town of Queen Creek’s proposed annexations of two San Tan Valley commercial parcels, including Banner Ironwood Medical Center.
The town is seeking to annex both Banner Health’s Banner Ironwood Medical Center, a three-parcel property on about 80 acres at 37000 N. Gantzel Road, and two parcels on about 35 acres at the southeast corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Road.
(Read follow-up press release from the town of Queen Creek)
On April 11, the town announced in a press release the Queen Creek Town Council had approved a pre-annexation agreement with Banner Health to annex Banner Ironwood. The requested area includes the hospital, medical offices and undeveloped land.
Banner intends to expand both the hospital and medical facilities over the next 30 years, according to the release.
The pre-annexation agreement began the formal annexation process, according to the release.
Background
The town and Banner Health began discussion of annexation of the medical center into the town limits in 2008.
Both Pinal County properties are within the town’s planning area, as identified in the town’s voter-approved General Plan, according to a press release.
The formal annexation process includes finalizing technical details and public hearings. Information regarding any public hearings related to the annexation will be posted on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
The annexation would not change the county in which Banner Ironwood is located; it will remain in Pinal County, according to the release.
Amerco is the parent company for U-Haul, according to its website: https://www.amerco.com/. Amerco Real Estate owns the 40-acre undeveloped property at the southeast corner of Empire and Ellsworth roads, just north of the San Tan Flat restaurant.
It is represented by Carolyn Oberholtzer of Phoenix-based Bergin, Frakes, Smalley & Oberholtzer PLLC.
Ms. Oberholtzer and her company are also working with Earnhardt Auto on development plans for a Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep dealership at that location, she said in an e-mailed response to questions.
The town is working with the property owner on a pre-annexation agreement, Marnie Schubert, the town’s director of communications, marketing and recreation, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
April 19 council meeting
As part of the April 19 council agenda, both annexations were listed as public hearings. As such, the council listens to comments from the public, but are not allowed to respond.
The council meeting took place at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Mayor Gail Barney participated by phone. All other members of the council were present. They were Vice Mayor Jeff Brown, who led the meeting in the mayor’s absence; and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.
Some San Tan Valley residents said they have not been included in the conversations regarding the annexations.
“As an example, when I finally got an audience with the decision-makers on the annexing of Banner Ironwood, I was told decisions had been made and it was too late for an open discussion,” Mike Goodman, Pinal County supervisor, District 2, said to the council. “As the elected representative for over 100,000 people, I was amazed at the lack of respect for the voice of Pinal County and the people served in San Tan Valley both by Banner Health and the town of Queen Creek.”
Vice Mayor Brown asked Mr. Goodman if he was speaking as a private citizen or representing the board of supervisors. The vice mayor asked if the board of supervisors had taken a position on the matter. Mr. Goodman said it had not.
Mr. Goodman said San Tan Valley is months away from incorporation, adding he is “proud to see at how far this community I live in has come, and I will work to locally and regionally to see that the citizens have a voice in their choice regarding becoming a municipality.”
“… I am asking you to slow this process down, work with me and the citizens of San Tan Valley,” Mr. Goodman said to the council.
Ron Savage of San Tan Valley said he has not received any notices about the proposed annexations.
“This type of behavior is ridiculous, that you can’t look around and talk about what’s going to happen to the community you affect …,” Mr. Savage told the council. “Earnhardt is great. U-Haul is great, but the zoning will crush us. … I’m disgusted with you guys and absolutely petrified that you can run a city like that and not accept that there’s people around you that you’ll affect.”
Todd Rogers told the council he feels they are “cherry-picking and piece-parting my neighborhood.”
“What I see is efforts by the town of Queen Creek, my neighbor, and my gosh, I love this area, I really do. I love Queen Creek and the development that has happened, however, I object to the efforts to take away the tax base that San Tan Valley has.”
Adam Stevens told the council that Banner Hospital is “clearly understood emotionally, service-wise to primarily be San Tan Valley’s hospital.”
“We used to be part of the Queen Creek community, between the city of Queen Creek and the post office, we were told go out on your own, become your own community. We don’t want you, we don’t want the cost of the services to the community, move on, so we tried to do that,” Mr. Stevens said. “It is intellectually dishonest to tell a people to start their own community, stand on their own feet, and then block every effort of that community to stand on its own two feet.”
He said the hospital is symbolic of “whether we’re going to have a future working in joint prosperity together as neighbors or if this hospital will become one more symbol of how our community of 100,000 feel like we’re being taken advantage of.”
Comments ‘hurtful’
Councilwoman Oliphant said she was frustrated that council members were unable to respond to the residents’ comments because they were made during a public hearing. There is much misinformation being exchanged and she would like to correct it, she said during a phone interview the day after the meeting.
“We are working on a press release to clarify some of the wrong information,” she said. “I get where they’re coming from, but some of their feelings are a result of the misinformation. If they had all the facts, I believe they would feel differently,”
She called some of the speakers’ remarks “hurtful.”
“I really take offense that people say I don’t care and won’t listen to what they have to say. If anybody knows me, they know that’s not true,” Councilwoman Oliphant said. “Those things can be hurtful, especially when I can’t respond to them. (The speakers) have had representation all these years. They have had a county supervisor all these years. It’s been nine years in the discussion.”
The Banner Ironwood site has been in the town of Queen Creek area plan for many years, and Banner Health has discussed the potential annexation of its site with the town of Queen Creek and Pinal County leadership for most of this time, Sharon Lind, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
She said representatives from the Banner organization attended the public hearing April 19 to support the process and hear comments from the community.
“We are pleased that the hearing afforded an opportunity for open and frank discussion,” she said.
In response to specific comments made during the hearing, Ms. Lind provided the following clarifications:
•As a not-for-profit, public-benefit corporation, Banner hospitals are mostly exempted from paying property taxes.
•Banner paid for the roadway improvements adjacent to the medical center as part of the original project.
•Banner Ironwood has been and will remain a regional asset, serving the entire area, including Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
“Banner Health, as a not-for-profit organization, remains committed to serving the health needs of community members in the entire region. We will continue to strengthen our partnerships within Pinal County, San Tan Valley and Queen Creek,” Ms. Lind said.
An annexation timeline for the Amerco site lists the May 17 council meeting tentatively as the next date the council could possibly adopt an ordinance regarding annexation.
Town council meetings generally begin at 5:30 p.m. in Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings do not begin before 7 p.m.
Meeting agendas and the council’s information packet can be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org. Click on the meeting listing on the town’s Calendar.
For more information, call the town at 480-358-3000.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.