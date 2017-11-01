School district science night to explore the sky, rockets Nov. 2
Nov 1st, 2017 · by Wendy Miller ·
An inflatable, mobile planetarium called STARLAB (in background) will return to the Queen Creek Unified School District Nov. 2 for the school district’s first ever science night. (Special to the Independent/QCSUD)
This Thursday, Nov. 2, the Queen Creek Unified School District will host its first-ever district science night. It will take place 3-5 p.m. in the district office at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
Elementary students will tour a mobile planetarium called STARLAB and launch air rockets, water boat rockets, and straw rockets.
“QCUSD understands the students of today will have jobs of tomorrow, many of which are in scientific fields. With a renewed focus in science, hosting events like science night is one way QCUSD is helping to get students college and career ready,” Stephanie Ingersoll, spokeswoman for the school district, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
For more information, call the school district office at 480-987-5935.
