September is National Preparedness Month

The month of September, National Preparedness Month, is a time to ensure people are ready in the case of an emergency. Hosted by the Ready Campaign, the national program encourages households, businesses, and communities to prepare and plan for emergencies.
Preparedness is a shared responsibility that takes input and work from the community as a whole, according to a press release from the town of Queen Creek.
A resilient community is one that’s prepared for an emergency and that preparation can’t be done solely by local officials. It takes individuals, families, business, schools, faith-based organizations and community-based organizations getting involved and joining together, according to the release.
Ready.Gov provides the following tips to help prepare for an emergency:
- Make an emergency plan.
- Sign up for emergency alerts and warnings.
- Check your insurance coverage.
- Learn skills you need to help yourself and others until help can arrive.
Major disasters can overwhelm first-responder agencies, empowering individuals to lend support. To help train residents for local emergency situations, the town offers a Community Emergency Response Team program.
The 20-hour course is held once per year. For more information, or to register, visit QueenCreek.org/CERT.
Take the opportunity this September to be ready and help others be ready, too. For more preparedness information, visit fema.gov and ready.gov.
