Site plan, permit for drive-thru at Someburros OK’d in Queen Creek

Members of the Queen Creek Town Council at their Dec. 21 meeting approved permit and site plan requests that will enable Someburros Mexican restaurant to move forward with construction locally.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a request for a conditional use permit and site plan application for the restaurant, which will be built in the QC Fiesta Commercial Center on the southeast corner of Ellsworth Loop and Maya roads, according to documents in the council packet.
The packet may be viewed online at www.queencreek.org.
All members of the town council were present. They are: Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Dawn Oliphant and council members Robin Benning, Craig Barnes, Jeff Brown, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission at its Dec. 14 meeting recommended the approval of Someburros’ requests.
The proposed 4,035-square-foot eatery will have direct access from Ellsworth Loop Road and secondary access from Maya Road. Its proposed hours of operation are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, according to the packet.
Its proposed building height is 30 feet. The site is zoned C-2 (general commercial). It has room for 43 of the 48 parking spaces required by the town; however, additional parking will be provided thanks to a shared parking agreement with the commercial center, according to the packet.
The CUP will allow the restaurant to serve customers via a drive-thru window. Restaurant representatives in their application said there will not be a menu board at the drive-thru window because orders will not be placed there. Instead, it will be a pick-up window only for orders placed by phone or by e-mail, according to the packet.
The building’s exterior architectural design has a regional influence that contains elements of Spanish Colonial and Mission designs. Landscaping will screen the drive-thru and its aisles from the public right-of-way and minimize the visual impact of reader board and directional signs, according to the packet.
The restaurant chain and council members broke ground June 13 at the new site at 20707 E. Maya Road. It was part of a year-long expansion effort that coincided with the eatery’s 30th anniversary celebration.
It will be the eighth restaurant in the chain, according to a press release.
The Queen Creek location is expected to employ 50 people, according to the release. It will offer indoor and outdoor seating for 126 people and flexible catering options for large and small groups.
The restaurant will serve its crunchy tacos, Pollo Fundido and other signature, from-scratch Mexican dishes.
Established in 1986 in Tempe, Someburros was started by George and Mary Vasquez.
For more on Someburros, visit www.someburros.com.
SRP transformer
In addition, the council voted unanimously Dec. 21 to approve $671,040 for the town’s portion of its intergovernmental agreement (town contract No. 2004-20) with the city of Mesa for fees regarding the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant-owned substation. Of that amount, $501,106 is to provide and install a redundant 69/1247kv transformer at the substation. There is no alternative as the transformer must be constructed through the electrical provider, which is Salt River Project, according to the council packet.
The remaining $169,934 is to replace the sludge piping at the substation that has been degrading due to exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas, according to the packet. The pipe will be replaced with material that will help mitigate future corrosion.
In accordance with the IGA, the city of Mesa is the lead agent on both projects.
Other business
In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve all items on its consent agenda, which lists matters the council considers routine. The items were:
•$74,961 to Marathon Fitness for fitness equipment for fire stations 1 and 3.
•$60,000 to BC Graphics and FastSigns for signage services.
•$85,000 to BC Graphics and Complete Print Shop for printing services.
•$90,000 to Shaila Abdullah, Pepper Tree, Paul Saylor, LP&G, Firedrill, Esser and Catapult for graphic design services.
•$650,000 to Swain Electric for electrical services as needed and emergency electrical services to meet the needs of the Queen Creek Utility Services Department and for various electrical installations for various well site improvement projects. Swain Electric’s contract term with the town is Jan. 22, 2017-Jan. 21, 2018.
•$100,000 to Foster Electric for electrical services to maintain and service water well sites and other electrical services needed by the town. This would produce timely responses for emergencies in which the water availability to town customers could be jeopardized, according to the council packet. Foster Electric’s contract term with the town is Jan. 22, 2017-Jan. 21, 2018.
•The first amendment to the parking agreement with MRFS Properties LLC (Oregano’s Pizza Bistro).
•Work orders with M.R. Tanner Construction through a city of Chandler services agreement in an amount not to exceed $925,000 for planned asphalt rehabilitation projects. This is a budgeted item.
•An agreement with Queen Creek Irrigation District in the amount not to exceed $67,885 for the replacement of a water pipeline and vent structure crossing proposed Crismon Road south of Germann Road relating to the current design of Crismon Road, CIP Project No. A0702. This is a budgeted item.
•One-year on-call professional services contracts for roadway improvements and transportation planning and engineering with up to four possible one-year renewals with Dibble Engineering; DPS Group; KimleyHorn; Stanley Consultants; Stantec Consulting; and TY Lin International; Ayers Associates; Southwest Traffic Engineering and Lee Engineering. (RFQ 17-002)
•An agreement with Jorde Farms Inc. and Queen Creek Ten Inc. regarding the dedication of roadway right-of-way, related easements and construction responsibilities for the improvement of Crismon Road from Germann Road to Queen Creek Road, CIP Project No. A0702.
•A first amendment to the standard design services contract with Bowman Consulting in an amount not to exceed $35,775 for engineering services to design water and sewer system improvement on Ryan Road between Ellsworth and Signal Butte roads.
•Resolution 1130-16 approving and authorizing the execution of an intergovernmental agreement for waste collection and transportation mutual aid with several regional municipalities.
•Resolution 1131-16 adopting a policy concerning school resource officers in high schools within the town limits.
•Resolution 1132-16 allowing for the relinquishment of town rights to provide water and sewer utilities to Johnson Utilities LLC for those 15 lots within Phase 1 of the Borgata subdivision development that are planned to be constructed south of the Skyline Drive alignment.
•Reappointment of Lee Ester, Carson Brown, Chris Clark, Mark Schnepf, Perry Rea, Derek Neighbors and Steve Sossaman to the Queen Creek Economic Development Commission.
Council meetings
The Queen Creek Town Council typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. No public hearings take place prior to 7 p.m.
The Jan. 4 meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will take place Jan. 18.
To view agendas and commission packets, visit the town’s website at www.queencreek.org and click on the Calendar.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123. Be sure to like us at www.facebook.com/Queen Creek/San Tan Valley Independent.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.