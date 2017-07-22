Special delivery: Residents work with companies to ensure packages arrive on time and as directed

In 2016, the U.S. Postal Service delivered five billion packages nationwide, according to its corporate communications office.
Amazon on its website reported tens of millions of its Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day 2017 — July 11 — more than 50 percent higher than the prior year.
FedEx Express reported on its website that it delivered, on average, four million packages a day nationwide.
Is it any wonder with that kind of volume, glitches in the delivery system are bound to occur by the nation’s largest delivery-service providers?
Queen Creek residents interviewed by the Queen Creek Independent experienced more hits than misses when dealing with the delivery services. Some misses took a series of phone calls and meetings to resolve — that’s what Michelle Dallacroce said she experienced.
Mrs. Dallacroce has been having packages delivered to her Queen Creek home for about three years with no problems. A mail carrier placed the boxes, which often contained perishable food, on her porch out of direct sunlight and things were good.
She noticed a change last month, however, when the boxes were being left in the sunlight inside the low wall surrounding the small patio in the front of her home in Hastings Farms.
“My food is getting spoiled. My boxes’ content also damaged. They’re putting my boxes directly in the sunlight over 112 degrees next to a 2-1/2-foot little fence that closes my front porch,” Mrs. Dallacroce said in a Facebook message to the Queen Creek Independent.
After reporting her complaint to the U.S. Post Office in Queen Creek, Mrs. Dallacroce said she received a voice message from a postal representative saying the mail carrier said he was being attacked by the family’s dogs, a claim Mrs. Dallacroce refutes.
After a series of phone calls to the Queen Creek Post Office, she feels the problem is nearly resolved. She said it took a while to reach the new postmaster, Phil Millican, but once she did, he worked diligently to resolve the matter.
The Queen Creek Independent asked local residents in a Facebook discussion group about their experiences with home deliveries.
The respondents reported, overall, they have had positive experiences.
Resident experiences
Nancy Herbert receives packages for her business and personal use delivered to her home by UPS, FedEx and the post office. Last Christmas, one of her packages was placed across the street from her home in the Montelena subdivision.
She felt the incident was just an accident because the delivery took place at night and the driver probably couldn’t see the house numbers, she said during a phone interview.
Prior to moving to Queen Creek, she said, delivery people would sometimes place her packages to one side of her front door. She wouldn’t see them until the next day because she usually pulled her car into the garage and entered her home from that side.
To alleviate that problem, she uses the notification services offered by the providers that alert her when a package has been delivered.
Laura McClure had a very expensive item stolen from her doorstep when she lived in Illinois, she said during a phone interview.
Now that she’s living in Queen Creek, she’s disappointed delivery people don’t often ring the doorbell or let homeowners know when they drop off items, she added in an e-mail.
To alleviate that problem, she tracks her deliveries and uses Ring, an audio and video surveillance system app.
The app doesn’t resolve all her issues, Ms. McClure said.
She said some of her UPS deliveries have been handed off to the postal service.
“It’s always a surprise when they do that,” she said.
In addition, she said she is concerned that Amazon delivery people do not wear uniforms and they use their personal cars, so it’s hard to distinguish them from someone who could be a thief.
“I just assumed they’d be in uniform, but there was a lady driving a white Hyundai” (who delivered to her home), Ms. McClure said. “It would be easy for someone to pretend to be delivering a package.”
John Nelson and his family live in The Villages. His wife is a stay-at-home mom who shops online, primarily for things for their home and birthdays, he said during a phone interview.
They shop a lot on Amazon and use the Walmart site-to-home service for tools and things for his work in the home-security industry, he said.
A problem he had with the postal service involved deliveries to the community’s gang mailbox.
“When you order books and coloring books, if it bends, the carrier will fold it and put it in the gang box,” he said. “We just had a living trust sent to us and they folded it in half. Lesson learned.”
To resolve that problem, Mr. Nelson said he now includes delivery instructions to not fold the documents and books.
He and his wife also track their packages using the online services offered by the delivery companies.
“I love tracking numbers. The websites are all very user-friendly,” Mr. Nelson said.
Rachel Pollack says she receives many packages each week via FedEx, UPS and the post office to her home in Montelena. The deliveries are visible from the road, but nothing has been stolen, she said in an e-mail.
That may not have been the case when she lived in the Orchard Ranch neighborhood near Ellsworth and Riggs roads, she said.
“One time we maybe had a package stolen, but we weren’t sure. Packages there were often left outside of our security gate to the front courtyard, easily visible from the street,” she said.
Thefts from porches
The number of package thefts reported from residents’ homes is low, Deputy Ivan Lopez of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Seven thefts were reported in 2016; one has been reported so far in 2017, he said.
No suspects were apprehended in any of the incidents, Deputy Lopez said.
Deputy Lopez attributed the decrease in thefts to a number of things. They include residents installing security cameras, tracking their package deliveries, not leaving packages unattended outside and, if they are on vacation, sending package deliveries to a trusting neighbor or family member, he said.
Security measures
April Wiltbank uses an app called Ring, which gives her the ability to view the front porch of her Queen Creek home at any time, she said in an e-mail.
“When the packages are delivered, it senses motion and so we can check up and see the packages whenever we want to,” she said. “So far, so good.”
Mrs. Wiltbank said she has a little bench on her porch that delivery people can place the packages on. It makes them difficult for people driving by to see.
Ms. McClure also uses Ring to alert her to deliveries of her online purchases, which include dog food. She can see on its video how hurried the delivery people are.
To help prevent thefts, Mr. Nelson installed three security cameras at his home.
“I installed them myself. There are some inexpensive packages with free online apps. You don’t have to sign up for a service,” he said, adding people can purchase a decent home-security system for $200-$300.
He also installed a video doorbell at his home. It allows his wife to view whoever is at their front porch even when she is upstairs or in the backyard, where she might normally not hear the doorbell, he said.
“Most folks can install it,” Mr. Nelson said.
Vendor delivery options
Delivery-service providers offer a variety of programs and apps to help guarantee a customer’s package will arrive on time and without issue.
Schwan’s Food Service offers flexible delivery options to its customers in Queen Creek and other communities.
“If the customer requests unattended delivery, we place their items in a freezer bag that keeps their food frozen for hours. Our policy is to place their items in the freezer bag with an appropriate amount of ice gel packs depending on the weather, and leave it at their front door,” Luis Ferioli, vice president of customer service for Schwan’s Home Service Inc., said in an e-mailed response to questions. “Schwan’s notifies the customer immediately when the freezer bag is left at their home so they know that it’s there. However, if a customer places an order and they are not home during their service time, we will not leave their items unattended at their home unless the customer previously requested it.”
In addition, customers have the capability to review pending orders on the Schwan’s website and mobile app, Mr. Ferioli said.
“They receive an order confirmation e-mail that confirms the order date and time once the order has been placed. If a delivery date and time has been changed (i.e. holiday schedule, etc.), the customer will receive an update e-mail informing them of the change and the updated date and time to expect their delivery,” Mr. Ferioli said.
Some businesses using UPS request a signature on delivery, but it doesn’t happen very often, generally only with big-ticket items or wineries shipping wine, Matthew O’Connor, the UPS public relations manager, said during a phone interview.
One of the challenges UPS faces is so many people buying people online and having them delivered to their home when the customer is not at home, Mr. O’Connor said.
“If it requires a signature and the person is at work, we will do three attempts. The item will stay at customer service and the person can drive down and sign for it there,” Mr. O’Connor said.
UPS also offers two free services that work hand-in-hand.
UPS My Choice allows a customer to manage when and where their packages arrive, giving their UPS driver instructions on where to leave packages at their home, such as behind a shrub or on their back porch. They receive advance notice of deliveries with text or e-mail notifications, can reschedule their deliveries for another date and reroute their packages to other locations such as a neighbor’s house or a UPS Access Point location. More than 32 million people use UPS My Choice nationwide, Mr. O’Connor said.
UPS Access Point locations offer secure, convenient delivery through local retailers (such as dry cleaners, delis, convenience stores), secure lockers and The UPS Store locations.
There are more than 8,000 UPS Access Point locations nationwide. In Queen Creek, The UPS Store, 18521 E. Queen Creek Road No. 105, is an Access Point site. Its phone number is 480-987-2297.
According to the UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study, 52 percent of shoppers are interested in using alternate delivery locations to receive their packages at locations with extended hours and lower fees.
It pays to speak up
When it comes down to it, most customer complaints can be resolved by contacting the vendor, Mrs. Dallacroce said.
“I wanted my problem fixed and it appears to be fixed as long as (the postmaster) follows through with his promises. He was very professional and very concerned. He couldn’t have handled it any better,” Mrs. Dallacroce said.
Post your comments at www.queencreekindependent.com. News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123. Be sure to like us at www.facebook.com/Queen Creek/San Tan Valley Independent.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.