Spring Into QC: Family-friendly event to include kickball tournament, trail run

Hop on over to one of Queen Creek’s signature events. Spring into QC will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road.
Presented by Dignity Health, Spring into QC is a free event offering something for everyone. The family-friendly day of fun includes a variety of activities. They include egg hunts starting at 9:30 a.m. for ages 3-4 to 11:45 a.m., color splash at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., food and live entertainment.
Food and select activities will be available for purchase. General wristbands will be available for $7 with access to inflatable attractions; all-inclusive wristbands will be available for $10 with access to inflatable attractions and the roller rink. Individual tickets for train rides and the roller rink will also be available for $3 each.
Free parking and shuttle service will be provided at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The inaugural kickball tournament is hosted by the East Valley Kickball Association. The double-elimination tournament is open to participants 16 years and older. The tournament will include eight teams on a first come, first served basis.
Visit QueenCreek.org/SpringintoQC for more information and to register.
The Queen Creek 5, an organized run along the Queen Creek Wash Trail, will be held prior to Spring into QC.
To register for the QC5, or for more information, visit QueenCreek5.org.
For sponsorship opportunities, vendor questions or to volunteer, call Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or e-mail her at Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
Sponsors of Spring into QC are: Cornerstone, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Authority and SRP.
To stay updated on town happenings and events, visit QueenCreek.org, download the free Experience QC mobile app or follow the town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.