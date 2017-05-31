Star Students honored for good citizenship

Eighteen local middle and high school students were recognized by the Queen Creek Town Council at the May 17 Star Students ceremony.
Twice per year, the town council recognizes Star Students who demonstrate good citizenship by obeying rules, being helpful and considerate of others, promoting tolerance, anti-bullying and being responsible for their actions, according to the program description on the town’s website: http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/community-outreach/star-students.
One student per month is nominated from each participating school. The student, along with his/her parents/guardians and teacher, is invited to attend a celebration at Town Hall honoring the students.
The following students were honored:
- Benjamin Franklin High School: Jace Baker and Kelsey Cook.
- Casteel High School: Kaela Babcock, Mary Bell, Carlee Wakefield and Leon Westerhof.
- Newell Barney Middle School: Colton Aeppli, Brenley Stegenga and Cade Stouder.
- Queen Creek High School: Brooke Baldwin.
- Queen Creek Middle School: Tyler Baldwin, Ramie Lopez, Tabitha Petersen and Porter Reynolds.
- Sossaman Middle School: Mathias Beaty, Anthony Burnette, Hannah Napolin and Zachary Raehl.
“We have fantastic young men and women in our community,” Mayor Gail Barney said in a press release. “The council and I appreciate the leadership of this fine group of students. A special thank you to their parents and teachers for their commitment to the success of our youth.”
For more information about the student recognition program, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3709.