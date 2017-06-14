Stay aware, be prepared during monsoon season, Queen Creek officials advise

Monsoon Awareness Week is June 11-16, but it’s important to be prepared throughout the season, June 15-Sept. 30.
Monsoons bring thunderstorms, dust storms and flash floods that are typically short in duration, but develop quickly and leave a lasting impression.
While each aspect of a monsoon can present different hazards, it is important to know what you can do to protect yourself and your family.
“Monsoon storms create serious safety hazards,” stated Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Chief Ron Knight. “Driving during a monsoon can be particularly dangerous. It is important to adhere to all signage and warnings. We want our residents to stay as safe as possible this season, and remember, turn around, don’t drown.”
Dust storms
Dust storms can create wind gusts that exceed 40 mph and dramatically reduce visibility.
- Move indoors if possible and stay away from the windows.
- If driving, pull off the road and get as far to the right as possible.
- Turn off the car and headlights.
- Set the parking brake and keep your foot off the brake pedal.
Lightning and thunder
Lighting can strike several miles away from a storm. If you hear thunder, move inside or into a hardtop vehicle.
- If you are unable to get indoors, avoid water and metal as they are conductors of electricity.
- Stay clear of trees, power lines and telephone poles.
- Remain inside for at least 30 minutes after the last thunder.
Flash floods
Flash floods can be extremely dangerous. Most flash flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Moving water 1 to 2 feet deep can carry away most vehicles.
- Travel should be avoided whenever possible during flash floods.
- If travel is inevitable, do not drive into flooded roadways or go around barricades.
- Do not play, or allow children to play in flood waters.
Not only can flood water pose potential health risks, 6 inches of fast moving water can knock over an adult.
Sandbags are available at Fire Station No. 2, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel and only fill the bags half full.
Downed power line
If you encounter a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet away from it.
- If the power line has fallen on your car while you are in it, do not touch anything metal in the car.
- Stay inside until professional help arrives.
SRP provides an outage map for customers with estimated restoration times, visit SRPnet.com for more information.
Tree failure is a common occurrence during monsoon storms.
Join ISA certified arborist Cathy Rymer at the Saving Your Trees from Monsoon Damage Workshop to learn how to avoid common mistakes that contribute to tree failure.
The class will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
There is no charge to town of Queen Creek utility customers, but registration is required.
Register by visiting QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, e-mailing ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org or calling 480-358-9455.
Severe weather watches mean that residents should be prepared, as there is the possibility of severe weather in the area.
Severe weather warnings mean to take action, severe weather has been reported in the area.
For more safety information, visit the National Weather Service Phoenix Office website at http://www.weather.gov/.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.