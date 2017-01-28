Still time to support, buy tickets for Love Bug dance

Queen Creek residents are invited to take part in the joy of giving to one of Queen Creek’s sweeter events. The town of Queen Creek is seeking community involvement for the Love Bug dance. The event will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Opportunities for involvement include providing donations for raffle prizes and food. Activities will include games and activities including Love Bug bingo; prizes are needed for all ages.
The event will also include a light meal, and restaurants are encouraged to donate appetizers, dinner items and desserts.
The deadline for donations is Monday, Jan. 30. For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities contact Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or Christina.Lopez@QueenCreek.org.
To register for the event, visit QueenCreek.org/LoveBug; the event is open to children ages 4-12.
For more information about the Town’s recreation programs visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation.