Storms close, restrict roadways and venues in Queen Creek, park field expected to open at noon

UPDATE: Athletic fields No. 3 and 4 at Desert Mountain Park are expected to be open by noon, according to a Tweet posted around 10 a.m. today on the town of Queen Creek’s Twitter feed.
Crews are working to restore areas in Queen Creek impacted by last night’s storm. The workers are prioritizing the areas by use, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said during a phone interview this morning.
Ms. Halonen-Wilson said crews are working on the athletic fields at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, in hopes they will be ready for a softball tournament scheduled for tonight.
In addition, the following roads and areas were among those affected, according to the town’s Facebook page at Queen Creek Town Hall and Twitter page at @TOQC_official.
Town officials encourage drivers to use caution when traveling in these and other areas impacted by the storm.
- Via Del Jardin is closed at the Sonoqui Wash, west of Sossaman
- Use caution on trails along the Sonoqui and Queen Creek washes, areas with standing water and debris
- Rittenhouse Road between Ocotillo and Village Loop South
- Queen Creek Road west of Signal Butte
- Ellsworth Road north of Queen Creek Road
Also, these venues are closed:
- The athletic fields at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. UPDATE: According to a Tweet on the town’s Twitter feed, fields No. 3 and 4 are expected to open by noon.
- The community arena at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road
Tomorrow morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Picket Post Square, on the northwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads, will take place unless there is a major storm.
Ms. Halonen-Wilson said a canopy will provide coverage in the case of a light rain. However, the ceremony will be postponed if there is a full-blown storm, she said.
The ceremony to mark the completion of the Ocotillo Road loop to loop improvements at Ellsworth Road and the new Picket Post Square is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
The public is invited to attend.