Summer kickball in Queen Creek offering Monday, Friday night leagues

East Valley Kickball Association, in partnership with the town of Queen Creek, is expanding its summer kickball league from Monday nights to separate leagues on Monday and Friday nights.
The adult, coed kickball league begins the week of May 22.
Participants can select either the Monday night league or the Friday night league.
The eight-week season will be held 7-9 p.m. at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Each night will include a double-header.
Registration is $55 for Queen Creek residents and $65 for non-residents. To register, visit QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.
For more information about East Valley Kickball, visit Facebook.com/EastValleyKickball.