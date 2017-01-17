Swearing-in ceremony, liquor license applications on Jan. 18 council agenda

The three individuals who won seats on the Queen Creek Town Council during the 2016 primary and general elections will be sworn in during the Jan. 18 regular council meeting. They are Jake Hoffman and incumbents Robin Benning and Jeff Brown.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, according to the meeting agenda. It can be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org.
The men will be sworn in by the Honorable Judge Sam Goodman, justice of the peace for San Tan Justice Court, 201 E. Chicago St. in Chandler. A reception will take place immediately after that portion of the meeting adjourns.
A recess will follow, and the next portion of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
During a final action item on the agenda, the council will appoint a new vice mayor whose term will end in January 2018, according to the agenda.
Councilman Brown is being considered for vice mayor, according to a final action item on the agenda.
The mayor nominates a candidate for the vice mayor and the nominee is voted on by the entire council, Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson said in an e-mailed response to questions.
There is no set rotation for whom is appointed vice mayor, she said.
According to the Jan. 18 meeting agenda, the council may vote to recommend for approval the following liquor license applications during the public hearing consent agenda:
•A new Series 12 restaurant liquor license (license No. 1207A848) submitted by Kuei-Yun Zhou for Sushi Neko, 23670 S. Power Road No. 102.
•A new Series 12 restaurant liquor license (license No. 1207A853) submitted by Jared Repinksi for Brooklyn V’s Pizza, 20911 E. Rittenhouse Road No. 102.
•A new Series 12 restaurant liquor license (license No. 1207A857) submitted by Brian McKean for Old Ellsworth Brewing Company, 22005 S. Ellsworth Road.
•A new Series 03 micro-brewery liquor license (license No. 03073108) submitted by Brian McKean for Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road
In addition, the council may approve council committee assignments for 2017. These include the town, regional and state committees and commissions to which each council member has been tentatively assigned.
According to the council packet, they are:
•Mr. Benning: Parks and Recreation Committee, Central Arizona Governments Regional Council (chair and primary), Pinal County Alliance; League Transportation, Infrastructure and PW Committee (alternate).
•Mr. Brown: Budget Committee, chairman; Transportation Advisory Committee; East Valley Partnership Transportation Advisory Committee; League General Administration, HR and Elections Committee; League Transportation, Infrastructure and PW Committee; Greater Phoenix Economic Council (as mayor’s representative); Pinal County Alliance (alternate).
•Mr. Hoffman: Economic Development Commission, East Valley Partnership Economic Development Committee, East Valley Board of Directors (alternate).
•Dawn Oliphant: Budget Committee, Economic Development Commission; League Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee; League Neighborhoods, Sustainability and Quality of Life Committee.
•Emilena Turley: Budget Committee, Transportation Advisory Committee.
•Julia Wheatley: Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, East Valley Partnership board of directors.
•Mayor Gail Barney: Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council, MAG Economic Development Committee, MAG Executive Committee, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority board of directors, Maricopa/Northern Pinal Gateway Alliance; Queen Creek Public Safety Retirement Board, chairman; Arizona Model City Tax Code Commission; East Valley Partnership Aviation and Aerospace Committee.
The Queen Creek Town Council typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. No public hearings take place prior to 7 p.m.
To view agendas and council packets, visit the town’s website at www.queencreek.org and click on the Calendar.