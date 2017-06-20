Text-to-9-1-1 to be implemented in Queen Creek

Individuals who need to text rather than call in an emergency to law enforcement will have another option by next year.
On May 24, the Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council unanimously approved a motion to fund “text-to-9-1-1” capability in Maricopa County.
“Moving forward with text-to-9-1-1 is the right thing to do,” Greg Stanton, Phoenix mayor and MAG chairman, said in a press release. “Being able to text-to-9-1-1 provides a critical lifeline to many during moments of crisis.”
Text-to-9-1-1 will be a new service for those who cannot safely call 9-1-1 due to the nature of their emergency, or because they have a speech disability, are hard of hearing, or are deaf.
The new software will be installed at local dispatch centers in law enforcement agencies throughout the region within the next six to 12 months, Nathan Pryor, MAG’s government relations manager, said during a phone interview.
Capt. Dave Munley of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek confirmed by phone on June 14 MCSO will be utilizing the service.
Mr. Pryor stressed the importance of calling, rather than texting, 9-1-1 when possible.
“Calls move in real time, they are faster to respond to in an emergency situation,” he said. “If you are able to call 9-1-1, please do so.”
Advances in technology are making this option available now, but few places in the country have implemented the new service. In Arizona, only Lake Havasu City has text-to-9-1-1 service.
Phil Pangrazio is the president and CEO of Ability 360, a local nonprofit agency with a national reputation for serving people with disabilities. “This is an important step forward,” Mr. Pangrazio said in the release. “We are removing a very real barrier to people getting emergency services. We are giving people peace of mind and help when they need it the most.”
“For victims for whom summoning 9-1-1 is an option, having the ability to text may remove significant barriers to them doing so and may create greater opportunity to summon the help they need discreetly,” says Allie Bones, CEO of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.
Since 1985, MAG has administered the Maricopa Region 9-1-1 system with the city of Phoenix. The cities, towns and counties work cooperatively to coordinate 9-1-1 services, including plans to enhance the system.
Text-to-9-1-1 is an example of refinements being considered as a step toward Next Generation 9-1-1. Mesa serves as the main backup to the Phoenix system.
“We have been saving lives through the regional 9-1-1 system for more than 30 years. We are always looking for ways to better serve our residents. Moving to the Next Generation 9-1-1 is a priority,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the release.
The MAG Executive Committee also had recommended the approval of $150,000 to buy new software that will allow people to text-to-9-1-1. Ongoing costs for the software will be paid by the cities and towns that belong to MAG as part of their annual assessments.
Protocols for using the system are being developed, Mr. Pryor said. He anticipated a representative from the individual jurisdictions will participate in the initial training. They would then take that information and train their co-workers, he said.
