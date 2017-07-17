Think local, as in Queen Creek, when back-to-school shopping

The first day of school is right around the corner. The town of Queen Creek is encouraging residents to shop locally for any last-minute back-to-school needs.
From backpacks, lunch boxes and paper, Queen Creek stores can fulfill most all school needs, according to a press release. When people shop Queen Creek, they not only support local businesses, but they also support a variety of community programs.
Sales tax revenues received from shopping local help maintain town programs and services.
Sales tax is the largest contributor to the town’s operating revenues, representing 44 percent of the fiscal year 2017-18 budget, according to the release.
Public safety, roadway improvements, parks and recreation programs are all supported through operating revenues.
To help increase awareness of local businesses and the benefits of shopping local, the town offers a Shop Queen Creek program. To register a Queen Creek business in the program, complete an online registration form at queencreek.org/ShopQC.
There is no cost to join. Benefits include a listing on the town’s website, promotional support through the town’s social media channels and access to a variety of marketing and promotional opportunities.
To participate, businesses must be in the town limits and/or be a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit queencreek.org.