Town, school district address suicide prevention in Queen Creek

The number of calls Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department has received regarding suicides is trending up since last year, according to QCFMD Chief Ron Knight.
In 2016, the fire and medical department received 56 calls regarding suicides that fell in the accidental and deliberate categories.
This year’s numbers are expected to surpass that, Chief Ron Knight said during an interview, noting that his department has already received 51 calls between January and September.
At Queen Creek High School alone, two teenage boys killed themselves — one in May and the second at the beginning of the current school year — leaving devastated family members, friends and school staff members wondering what they could have done to have helped the boys and how can they help prevent others from meeting that same fate.
“This is something that has continued to hit very close to home and we always wonder what we could have done differently after the fact,” Queen Creek Councilwoman Julia Wheatley said by phone during a discussion about suicide prevention at the Oct. 4 regular meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
In an effort to share information about resources to which parents and students may turn when dealing with the issue of suicide, the Queen Creek Unified School District, the town of Queen Creek and Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce are conducting events that focus on suicide prevention awareness and wellness.
Queen Creek Unified School District
On Oct. 24, the Queen Creek Unified School District will hold the community event Act to Save A Life. Sponsored by La Frontera Arizona/Empact-Suicide Prevention Center, the event will take place 7-8:30 p.m. at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
It is targeted at helping parents and adults learn the best practices to support youths with a specific focus on how to recognize the markers of distress, according to information on the school district’s website: qcusd.org.
“We’re seeing it in the news media about the number of suicides. We’ve felt it here in Queen Creek and in the east Valley,” Dr. Cort Monroe, QCUSD’s assistant superintendent of student learning, said during a phone interview.
Topics that will be covered include increasing awareness of:
•warning signs and risk factors of suicide;
•how to talk to kids about suicide;
•monitoring social media for risk; and
•suicide bereavement.
Counselors from Empact and Queen Creek High School will be available to meet with parents and community members following the presentation.
“It’s not just sitting and listening. This is not a town hall format. It’s a very sensitive topic. We wanted to make sure moms and dads who are experiencing troubles get some resources,” Dr. Monroe said.
The event is open to the public and Dr. Monroe is hoping for a good crowd.
“We need to tackle this issue we’re all facing,” he said.
Town of Queen Creek
During their Oct. 4 regular meeting, members of the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved spending $3,000 for a series of six discussions about health and wellness issues, including suicide prevention.
The discussions will be open to the public. The cost associated with each event is about $500 for staff time, according to information presented to the council by Tracy Corman, Queen Creek’s assistant to the town manager.
The discussions were suggested by Councilwoman Wheatley and Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant.
During the council meeting, Councilwoman Wheatley said she felt the discussions would provide a “very valuable resource for our community.”
“We really need to get in front of the teens, need to get in front of the parents,” she said.
She said the town’s discussions could help fill a void between what health care providers and schools are already doing.
“I appreciate what the school districts have done, but there is a gap between our school districts and community members, whether they don’t go to that particular school district or they’re charter or they’re home-schooled,” she said. “Maybe they’re graduated and they still need to hear that information.”
Councilwoman Wheatley said she also would like the discussions to cover related wellness topics such as teen brain development, cyber-bullying and exploitation on the Internet.
The discussions should be held off campus, Councilwoman Oliphant said.
“What I’m hearing is the kids who are having some issues are not going to go to a presentation at a school where they’re having the issues at,” she said during the council meeting. “Providing a venue that’s not the school brings great value to this topic and discussion of this hidden thing that’s going on with our kids. Having one that’s not at a school I think helps those folks that have expressed to me the last place they’re going to go is a school. And so it got me thinking, ‘Wow, I never really thought about that.’ I thought, ‘Well, they have a presentation going, you should go listen.’ ‘No, we’re not going to a school.’ I was blown away by that.”
Sharon Lind, CEO at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, told the council at the meeting her staff was eager to help.
“As your community hospital we would certainly like to partner in some way,” Ms. Lind said. “We certainly have resources that we can leverage within the system.”
She said she has psychologists interested in participating who could bring some education and awareness from the clinical health and well-being perspective. She added the discussions could address the needs of a variety of ages — pediatrics, youth, adolescent, adult and elderly.
Vice Mayor Jeff Brown said he was in favor of starting discussions about something “that literally is costing lives within the community.”
“And from a 7 cent per headcount standpoint, I don’t see how we couldn’t ask staff to work to bring this to fruition,” he said prior to the vote.
The town staff will research the discussion schedule and bring it to the council for consideration at a future meeting.
Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce
On Nov. 2, the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is bringing together people and organizations already involved in suicide prevention and awareness to help organize and share their programs and offerings.
“It’s not about reinventing the wheel, but more about coordinating our efforts,” Chris Clark, the chamber’s president/CEO, said during an interview. “Maybe we can identify some patterns, some commonalities we can work on, maybe there are some new ideas that we need to introduce.”
The chamber has invited school officials, mental health specialists, nonprofits, faith leaders and others to participate, Mr. Clark said.
Discussions will include the role cellphones play in the increasing rates of depression and anxiety among teenagers, Mr. Clark said.
The gathering is not a community event; however, people with questions may call the chamber at 480-888-1709.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.