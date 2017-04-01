Town budget committee meetings to start April 6

The town of Queen Creek budget committee has announced its schedule of meetings where it will discuss the town’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-18.
They include:
•April 6: Budget committee meeting, 8-11 a.m.
•April 12: Budget committee meeting, 8-11 a.m.
•May 17: Town council meeting, 5:30 p.m. Town council considers and votes on the tentative budget (the expenditure ceiling) after a public hearing.
•June 7: Town council meeting, 5:30 p.m. Town council votes on final budget (all programs and services) after public hearing. A public hearing will also be held on the property tax rate and levy.
•June 21: Town council meeting, 5:30 p.m. The town council adopts the property tax levy.
•July 1: The 2017-18 fiscal year begins and the approved budget goes into effect.
The meetings will take place at Queen Creek Town Hall/ Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. They are open to the public.
The town of Queen Creek’s budget serves as a spending plan and communication tool. The budget is developed over a seven-month process incorporating both projected revenues and expenses, according to a press release.
The proposed budget, available for review on the town’s website — www.queencreek.org/Budget — will be reviewed by the Queen Creek Town Council Budget Committee in early April.
Arizona law requires that all municipalities adopt an annual budget. The fiscal year 2018 budget totals $213.1 million, a $29 million increase over last year. The increase is attributed primarily to new infrastructure projects including road construction and new water/wastewater infrastructure.
The town council considers the town manager’s recommended budget and ultimately adopts a final budget for the fiscal year.
For additional information regarding the town’s budget, visit QueenCreek.org/Budget.