Town Council approves Queen Creek Transportation Master Plan

A map of the town’s capital improvement projects. (Courtesy of the town of Queen Creek)
The Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved the Queen Creek Transportation Master Plan during the Dec. 7 council meeting. The Transportation Master Plan will serve as a comprehensive document that will help guide multi-modal transportation within the town of Queen Creek, and the town’s municipal planning area.
“Transportation is a key element of a community,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “As a town, we need to be aware of our current transportation needs and plan for future needs. The ability to move through Queen Creek impacts everyone, which is why this plan is so important to our continued success.”
The Transportation Master Plan relates to three of the five strategic priorities outlined in the town’s 2016-21 Corporate Strategic Plan: superior infrastructure, secure future and effective government. Not only does it serve as a long-range blueprint for vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and transit travel within the town of Queen Creek, it also focuses on regional transportation, coordinating connectivity with neighboring jurisdictions.
The Transportation Master Plan included various stages of public involvement. The town’s Transportation Advisory Committee provided oversight and direction to the project team. In addition to the TAC meetings, two public meetings were held, residents had the opportunity to complete an online survey and a public review of the draft plan was held.
To view the Transportation Master Plan online, visit QueenCreek.org/TMP.
The town is committed to improving transportation infrastructure, with five projects of the 10-year capital improvement plan complete and a sixth currently under construction:
•Rittenhouse Road from Sossaman to Queen Creek Marketplace,
•Sossaman and Chandler Heights intersection improvements,
•Ocotillo Road from Recker to Power roads,
•Ocotillo Road from Crimson to 218th,
•Ellsworth Road from Germann to Ryan and
•Ocotillo Road from Heritage Loop to Ellsworth Loop (under construction).
There are also several CIP projects that are in the design phase:
•Crismon Road – Queen Creek to Germann: The project consists of paving, curb and gutter to extend Crismon Road north from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road with one lane in each direction. It will also include intersection and streetlight improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2017.
•Power Road – Ocotillo to Brooks Farm: Widening the roadway to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane with curb and sidewalks. Improvements will also include undergrounding utilities, irrigation and a box culvert crossing at Sonoqui Wash. Construction is anticipated to being in 2017.
•Ellsworth and Queen Creek intersection (Phase 2): Realignment and softening of the Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection. The intersection will shift slightly north to improve traffic flow and movement. Improvements also include street, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk, landscape and traffic signal improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and slightly east on Queen Creek Road. Construction is anticipated to being in 2017.
•Riggs Road – Ellsworth to Meridian: Construction of a new roadway. The project will be completed in two phases with Maricopa County Department of Transportation managing the first phase from Ellsworth Road to Crimson Road. The town will lead the second phase from Crimson Road to Meridian Road. Phase one is estimated to start in 2017 and phase two in 2018.
The Transportation Master Plan builds upon the town’s current CIP, with recommendations for future projects based on capacity needs, safety and best practices related to:
•Streets: local, collector and arterial.
•Pedestrians: sidewalks and multi-use.
•Transit.
•Intelligent transportation systems: signal systems, cameras and communications.
The Transportation Master Plan and public input received through the process will be integrated into the town’s General Plan update.
The General Plan serves as a guiding document for the town’s future, outlining how the town will manage growth. To learn more about the General Plan update, visit queencreek.org/PlanQC.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.