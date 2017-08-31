Town council to hold first meeting in new building Sept. 6

The town of Queen Creek recently celebrated the completion of the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The new building will house Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek, the town’s contracted law enforcement provider, as well as town council, planning and zoning commission and other public meetings, according to a press release.
The first meeting to be held in the new chambers will be the Sept. 6 town council meeting.
“We’re looking forward to hosting our first meeting in the new building,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “Not only does the new chambers provide improved technology, it was designed to host public meetings, making it easier for the council to work with residents and stakeholders for the betterment of our community. The key features of this new building enhance our ability to operate as an efficient government, one of the strategic priorities identified in our corporate strategic plan.”
Queen Creek Town Council meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month. Routine business items, executive session and items for discussion (no action taken) take place at the beginning of the meeting, with ceremonial matters, items for public hearing and final action and taking place starting at 7 p.m.
Town council meetings are broadcast live at QueenCreek.org and at Ustream.tv/councilmeeting. Recordings of previous meetings are available on the town’s website.
Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, will continue to serve as office and meeting space for the town.
For additional information about town council, visit QueenCreek.org/TownCouncil.