Town council to hold first meeting Sept. 6 in new chambers building

Assisted living facility, refreshments stores on public hearings consent agenda
The town of Queen Creek on Aug. 19 celebrated the completion of its Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The new building will house Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6–Queen Creek, the town’s contracted law enforcement provider, as well as town council, planning and zoning commission and other public meetings, according to a press release.
The first meeting to be held in the new chambers will be the Sept. 6 town council meeting.
“We’re looking forward to hosting our first meeting in the new building,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “Not only does the new chambers provide improved technology, it was designed to host public meetings, making it easier for the council to work with residents and stakeholders for the betterment of our community. The key features of this new building enhance our ability to operate as an efficient government, one of the strategic priorities identified in our corporate strategic plan.”
The Sept. 6 agenda is posted on the town’s website at queencreek.org.
It includes a closed-door executive session where the council will seek legal counsel regarding the following items:
•pending litigation: Savage and Noschese vs. Town of Queen Creek, ARS 38-431.03 (A)(3) and (4);
•a pre-annexation development agreement (Ironwood Crossing Commercial Center Phase 1) ARS 38-431.03 (A)(3) and (4);
•annexations and providing utility services and extending transportation infrastructure, ARS 38-341.03(A)(3) and (4);
•an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County relating to the Queen Creek Landfill, ARS 38-431.03(A)(4) and (7);
•the acquisition of real property related to the Riggs Road project east of Crismon to Meridian, ARS 38-431.03(A)(4) and (7); and
•the town’s position regarding the exchange agreement with Barney Farms, ARS 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).
No formal public hearings are on the agenda as of 9 a.m. Sept. 6.
However, three items are on the public hearings consent agenda. Council members may take action on these items without a formal presentation by staff or the applicant. They may vote on all items at once or remove an item for discussion if requested by a member of the public or council. The items are:
A. Public hearing and possible action on P17-0037 (Conditional Use Permit) And P17-0036
(Major Site Plan), “Bahama Bucks”, a request by Glen Ross (FM Group) for a Conditional Use Permit (drive-thru) and Site Plan for the construction of a new 2,092-square-foot Bahama Bucks with a drive-thru and a 1,394-square-foot future tenant space on a 1-acre site within the Cornerstone at Queen Creek Retail Shopping Center.
B. Public hearing and possible approval on P17-0053 (Conditional Use Permit) and P17-0054 (Major Site Plan), “Sodalicious”, a request by David Church (The Focus Group) for a Conditional Use Permit (drive-thru) and Site Plan for the construction of a new 1,860-square foot Sodalicious treat shop with a drive-thru on a .66-acre site within the Heritage Town Square Retail Shopping Center, located approximately 300 feet east of the northeast corner of Ellsworth Road and Heritage Loop Road.
C. Public Hearing for Annexation P17-0034 (Ordinance 645-17) “Queen Creek Assisted Living Facility,” a request by Greg Davis, Iplan Consulting for a Minor General Plan Amendment from Medium Density Residential to Community Commercial, Rezone from Rural-43 (Rural Zoning District) to C-2/PAD (General Commercial) and a Major Site Plan for the construction of a new 25,246 square foot assisted living facility on a 2.7-acre site at the southwest corner of Ocotillo Road and 228th Street.
Queen Creek Town Council meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month. Routine business items, executive session and items for discussion (no action taken) take place at the beginning of the meeting, with ceremonial matters, items for public hearing and final action taking place starting at 7 p.m.
Town council meetings are broadcast live at queencreek.org and at Ustream.tv/councilmeeting. Recordings of previous meetings are available on the town’s website.
Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, will continue to serve as office and meeting space for the town.
For additional information about town council, visit queencreek.org/TownCouncil.