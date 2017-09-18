Town council, P&Z to meet in joint session Sept. 20 to review projects

Members of the Queen Creek Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission will meet in a joint session Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, the town council will hold its regular meeting.
Joint meeting
The agenda includes four discussion items. No action will be taken on these items and, in general, no public comment will be taken on them, according to the agenda.
The items are:
•Introduction of the town’s new planning commissioners, Amber Gough and Troy Young.
•Review of approved cases for the period of January-September of this year.
•Review of the 2018 General Plan update process.
•Review of upcoming Zoning Ordinance text amendments.
The agenda may be viewed on Calendar page on the town’s website at queencreek.org.
Town council regular meeting
After the joint meeting adjourns, the town council may go into a closed door executive session. The executive session agenda includes four items. They are:
•A development agreement (Ironwood Crossing Commercial Center Phase 1), ARS. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).
•The acquisition of real property related to: 1) Ellsworth and Queen Creek Road intersection project and 2) Riggs Road-Crismon to Meridian project. ARS. 38-431.03(A)(4) and (7).
•Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services. ARS. 38.431.03(A)(3) and (4).
•Pending litigation: Savage and Nochese vs. town of Queen Creek. ARS. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).
The public hearings consent agenda includes one item: The possible approval of a Person and Location Transfer application for a Series 7 beer and wine bar liquor license application (License No. 07070610) submitted by Andrea Lewkowitz for Harkins Queen Creek 14, 20481 E. Rittenhouse Road.
Two public hearings are scheduled. They are:
•Possible action on P17-0103 2018 General Plan Update and Resolution 1165-17 adopting the 2018 General Plan Update.
•Possible action on Ordinance 651-17, P17-0119 Amerco Rezone, a request by the owner, represented by Carolyn Oberholtzer, to confirm rezoning to C-2 (General Commercial) (previously zoned CB-2 PAD in Pinal County) and removal of a planned area development (PAD) on an approximately 35-acre site, generally at the southeast corner of Empire Road and Hunt Highway.
Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. The agenda may be viewed on the town’s website: queencreek.org.
Updated agendas may be posted online after the Independent went to press on Friday.
The town council generally meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the community chambers.
For more information and to view meetings online, visit the town’s website.