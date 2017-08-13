Town offers cooking oil disposal service, helps prevent fires in trash and recycling carts

To help residents safely dispose of cooking oil, the town of Queen Creek offers free cooking oil and grease recycling at Fire Station No. 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road.
Cooking oil is a hazardous material that can cause fires if disposal procedures are not followed. The town’s trash and recycling contractor recently had two containers of cooking oil erupt from a residential trash/recycling cart during service, according to a press release.
Fires in trash and recycling carts can endanger the health and safety of the driver and the public. In addition to a serious safety risk, cooking oil can also result in spillage on the roadways and contaminate otherwise usable recyclable materials.
Oil and grease should also not be dumped down a drain. It can damage pipes, negatively affects water quality and can cost thousands of dollars in sewer repairs from pipeline blockages.
For additional information about the town’s recycling programs, visit QueenCreek.org/DoMoreBlue.