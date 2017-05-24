Town of Queen Creek announces Truth in Taxation notice and tax rate hearing

The planned adoption of the town’s 2017-18 budget and the legally required public hearing on the budget and proposed property tax levy are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
This week, the town of Queen Creek is publishing a Truth in Taxation notice as required by Arizona state law, explaining potential changes in the amount of property taxes collected.
The notice deals only with the primary property taxes, which are designated for public safety, which includes fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services.
Increased home values, in addition to growth the town has experienced in the residential and commercial sector, may lead to an increase in the overall property tax revenues received by the town.
Two-tiered tax system
Arizona has a two-tiered property tax system. Primary, or “limited,” property taxes pay for government operations, and secondary, or “unlimited,” property taxes pay for voter-approved bonds that fund construction of public facilities and infrastructure.
Excluding special taxing districts, property owners in the town of Queen Creek currently pay approximately 15 cents for every dollar in property taxes to the town.
The remaining 85 cents goes to public schools, community colleges and Maricopa or Pinal county.
In 2007, the residents of Queen Creek voted to approve a “limited” property tax not to exceed $1.95 per $100 of assessed property value to pay for public safety.
Funds raised by the property tax help pay for the Queen Creek’s three fire stations and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s contract for law enforcement in the community. The current property tax rate covers approximately 40 percent of public safety-related expenses.
Its impact
If the Queen Creek Town Council elects to keep the property tax rate the same at $1.95 per $100 of assessed home value, the town is expected to raise an additional $810,000 in primary property taxes in the next fiscal year.
The increase in county-appraised home values accounts for $430,000 of the potential increase; new construction accounts for the remaining $380,000.
If the property tax rate remains at $1.95 per $100 of assessed value (unchanged from past years), as homes are assessed at a higher value, residents can expect to pay additional property taxes.
During the Great Recession the town experienced a one-third decline in property tax revenue. Unlike many communities and tax districts who had a “floating” tax rate, the town’s property tax revenue declined considerably because Queen Creek has a fixed property tax rate of $1.95 per $100 of value.
At the peak of the community’s growth, 2009-10, the town generated $5.6 million in primary property tax revenue. The 2017-18 budget marks the first year since the Great Recession that the town would exceed the prior peak.
If the property tax rate of $1.95 remains unchanged, the town is anticipating $6.2 million of primary property tax revenue for 2017-18; the appreciation in real estate values (exclusive of new construction) will generate $430,000 more property tax, triggering the state’s Truth in Taxation requirements.
The planned adoption of the town’s 2017-18 budget and the legally required public hearing on the budget and proposed property tax levy are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Persons desiring more information are encouraged to attend the public hearing or contact the town of Queen Creek Budget Division at 480-358-3184.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.