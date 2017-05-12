Town of Queen Creek celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

The town of Queen Creek has joined communities across America to showcase the importance of travel and tourism during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13.
Travel is one of America’s largest industries and largest employers. Travel generated $2.3 trillion for the U.S. economy, and supports more than 15.3 million jobs in the U.S.
Queen Creek is home to a unique tourism draw – agritainment. The farm-to-fork and interactive farm experiences continue to grow in popularity throughout the country. Three of the region’s key agritainment destinations are in Queen Creek: the Queen Creek Olive Mill, Schnepf Farms and Hayden Flour Mill at Sossaman Farms.
“We are fortunate to have fantastic tourism destinations right here in Queen Creek,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “Our unique agritainment destinations are gaining notoriety across the nation, we are thankful to have them in our community. They provide a great opportunity to honor our farming heritage while creating a unique experience for our residents and visitors.”
In addition to celebrating the impact of National Travel and Tourism Week, residents are encouraged to be tourists in their own town by discovering all that Queen Creek has to offer. From unique shopping options to delicious restaurants, residents are sure to discover something great.
Explore the beautiful parks or extensive trails, catch a show at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center or an exciting event at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre. Residents may find a complete list of Shop Queen Creek members online at QueenCreek.org/ShopQC.
And of course, don’t forget to indulge in the community’s heritage by picking fresh peaches at Schnepf Farms, designated an Arizona Treasure by the governor, taking a tour of the state’s only active and award winning olive mill before enjoying a relaxing meal in the grove, and experiencing the transformation of grain into delicious food at the century-old Sossaman farm and Hayden Flour Mill.
Queen Creek is a wonderful place to visit and live. Travel and Tourism Week highlights the many important impacts of the industry, but residents are invited to discover Queen Creek throughout the year.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.