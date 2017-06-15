Town of Queen Creek expands online permitting services

Planning to install a pool this summer to beat the heat or apply for a temporary sign permit? Those services, along with various others, are available online at QueenCreek.org/DevelopmentNexus.
The Queen Creek Development Services Department offers select online permitting and development review through the Development Nexus using the Accela software. The Development Nexus provides increased access to information and improves the overall process.
Services currently available online include applicant access to plan review status, access to inspection comments, the ability to pay permit and development application fees online and select application types including residential and commercial pools and spas, plumbing repairs, electrical replacements and upgrades including solar, residential re-roofing, temporary sign permits, temporary use permits and encroachment permits.
For a full list of online applications, visit QueenCreek.org/DevelopmentNexus. Applicants also receive automated e-mails with updates to the plan review status, including when fees are due and when a permit is ready for pickup.
The new applications available online are part of a phased implementation of the Accela product. The initial program launched last summer and full implementation is anticipated this fall.
Not all services are available for online submission yet. If the type of application needed is not listed on the website, applicants may call the Queen Creek Development Services Department at 480-358-3003.
The full launch will include additional conveniences for customers. All permit, planning and engineering applications will be available for online submittal with the option to submit all plans and related documents electronically as part of the application process.
Plan and construction document review by town staff will also be completed electronically. The electronic review process saves time and allows for real-time communication with applicants and the development community.
It will eliminate the need for paper plans and documents, reducing the need to travel to the development services department and in some cases eliminate the need to visit the town offices.
As the town realizes efficiencies with the full launch of online permitting and electronic plan review, it is anticipated that the overall time from application to permit issuance will be reduced, saving both the applicant and the town time.
For more information about the Development Nexus, visit QueenCreek.org/DevelopmentNexus.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.